Sen. Hughes, Rep. Alders to speak at town hall this week in Tyler Published 5:35 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Sen. Bryan Hughes, left, and Rep. Daniel Alders will be at a town hall meeting on Thursday. (Contributed Photo)

Residents will have the opportunity to hear directly from two state lawmakers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday during a public town hall at Hollytree Country Club (6700 Hollytree Drive). Hosted by the Smith County Republican Club, the meeting will feature Sen. Bryan Hughes and Rep. Daniel Alders. Both lawmakers will share updates from the recent legislative session and offer a preview of the upcoming special session, called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hughes, a Republican from Mineola, represents Senate District 1, which includes Smith County and several other East Texas counties. First elected to the Texas Senate in 2016 after serving in the Texas House, Hughes has played a key role in shaping legislation on issues such as elections, education, and social policy.

Alders, who took office earlier this year, represents House District 6, covering Smith County. The freshman lawmaker, also a Republican, has focused on education, public safety, and protecting conservative values in his first legislative session.







The town hall will also include an open Q&A, giving attendees a chance to ask questions and hear firsthand how developments at the Capitol may affect the local community.

The event is free and open to the public. Membership in the Smith County Republican Club is not required to attend.