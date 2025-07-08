Here’s how East Texans can help those affected by Hill Country flooding Published 5:40 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

“Lean on me, when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your friend. I’ll help you carry on.”

Those are the words of legendary singer Bill Wither’s song, “Lean On Me.” And the people of the Texas Hill Country need somebody to lean on as they grapple with the weekend’s devastating flooding, which has killed at least people. Search and rescue efforts are underway, and first responders from across the state, including Tyler, are helping.

Survivors need food, clothing and other supplies.







East Texans looking to donate supplies or money to help with recovery efforts have plenty of ways to help, and authorities caution people to donate only to reputable sources.

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is soliciting online donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. The community foundation, a nonprofit organization, will give funds to “vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance,” according to the organization’s website.

Funds will help the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort. Donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive receipts.

To donate, visit communityfoundation.net/.

Wood County First Responders Association

The Wood County First Responders Association will host a supply gathering event, “Fill the Trailers for Kerr County,” Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mineola ISD football stadium, 1647 W. Loop 564 in Mineola.

Items sought include: hygiene and baby care items, cleaning and household supply items, nonperishable food, new clothing and bedding, flashlights, new stuffed animals and pet supplies.

Red Dirt Hat Company

Red Dirt Hat Company, based in Arp, is donating 100% of all online profits this entire week to flood relief.

“When one of us hurts, we all hurt. At Red Dirt Hat Co., we believe in standing up for our neighbors when they need us most,” the local business said. “For this entire week, 100% of all online profits will be donated directly to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Every hat, every shirt, every order you place will go toward helping those affected rebuild and recover.

“This is more than just a fundraiser — it’s a call to come together and lend a hand where it’s needed most.”

Shop T-shirts, hats and other Red Dirt gear and support victims in need at reddirthatco.com .

LM Construction Services, LLC

LM Construction Services is partnering with FFA chapters at East Texas schools to gather supplies for flood relief. Items sought include: mops, brooms, bleach, work gloves, rubber boots, 5-gallon buckets, bug spray, squeegees, rakes, shovels hammers and other hand tools.

Donations can be dropped off at: Sobol Welder Supply in Longview, Free Up Storage locations in Longview and Tyler, Payne Mechanical in Longview, American State Bank in Arp, Hallsville FFA, Carlisle FFA, Henderson Federal Saving Bank, FairWay Ford in Henderson and the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department.

People seeking more information about donating in Longview can call Peyton Landreneaux at (903) 241-4905 or Kaleb Landreneaux at (903) 331-7415. People seeking to drop off donations in Henderson can call Macie Wagstaff at (903) 646-5220 or Jayce Mitchell at (903) 932-6567.

J-Star Ministries

Patrick Johnson, founder of Harleton-based J-Star, said he’s collecting essential supplies to take to people affected by the flooding. He’s seeking the following items: personal hygiene items, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, shoes, socks, underwear, crackers, chips, granola bars, Powerade, Gatorade, backpacks and school supplies.

People can drop off donations at the offices of Carmela Davis, CPA, in Longview: 714 N. High St. and 2304 Gilmer Road, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People also can donate financially via CashApp username $424Sos, Venmo username @Patrick-Johnson-472 and via Apple Pay.

Johnson said he seeks to raise $1,800 to purchase 500 backpacks for students in the area who will be returning to school in the weeks ahead.

Johnson already has made a trip to take supplies to Kerrville, and he’ll be making more as supplies roll in.

“The response has been overwhelming. East Texas is simply doing what it does best,” he said. “It shows that we care and we step up and we help, and we help ourselves, and we take care of our own, and it’s just a beautiful thing to see everybody working together. I love it.”

Looking to volunteer?

People who want to volunteer to help in the Kerrville area must contact the Salvation Army by calling (830) 465-4797.

“We need focused and coordinate volunteers, not random people just showing up and doing what they do. We need to work together,” Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said in a news conference Monday.

State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, echoed the mayor’s comments, saying the area is overrun with rescue workers. Dean said numerous constituents have contacted him to learn about how they can help, and the time for volunteerism will come, but “we’re just not there right now.”

“We have a very, very giving community that has a big heart and is always looking to help,” Dean said. “No matter how big or how little, they’re all in.”