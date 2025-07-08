Big 12 Notebook: East Texas well represented in 16-team conference Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

FRISCO — Big 12 Football Media Days kicked off on Tuesday at the Ford Center.

Texas Tech, Baylor, Arizona State, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Kansas State were the teams in attendance on Tuesday and TCU, Houston, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah and West Virginia are scheduled for Wednesday.

NO PRESEASON POLL

A year after Arizona State, picked to finish last in the Big 12, won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 has announced that there will not be a preseason poll for the 2025 season.

The predicted order of finish in 2024 was Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, Central Florida, Texas Tech, TCU, Colorado, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Arizona State.

The actual finish was Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU and Colorado all at 7-2 with Arizona State defeated Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship; Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech at 6-3; Kansas State and West Virginia at 5-4; Kansas at 4-5; Cincinnati and Houston at 3-6; Utah, Arizona and UCF at 2-7; and Oklahoma State at 0-9.







“Well, it was the coaches poll out for our conference, and I think it disadvantaged Arizona State last year, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “They were picked 16th and I think that hurt them. And Scott Draper, our chief competition officer and I discussed this. I think there’s no value. And I also feel that with the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on as you build that roster, no one knows what they really have. They know what they have on paper, but it hasn’t played out. And that was the case with Arizona State last year. So I don’t know if it’s a trend or not but certainly it’s the right thing for the Big 12 and I’m glad we did it.”

If there was a preseason poll, Arizona State would be closer to first this season, along with Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State.

“You’re not going to like this answer. I could care less and I’d have no clue,” Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “I’m not a voter, and I don’t really care where people put us. Vote us first, vote us last, vote us in the middle. If we’re so focused on other people’s expectations of us, then you’re going to limit yourself. Who knows? Are we supposed to win six games? Are we supposed to win nine games? Are we supposed to go undefeated? Are we supposed to win zero? All I know is when we show up to work, we should be the very best version of ourselves. And if we compete in something, you better compete to win. And you better compete to be the very best version of yourself every day, over and over again. And you block out the noise.”

ALL-BIG 12 PRESEASON TEAM AND AWARDS

Former Tatum standout C.J. Fite of Arizona State was one of four defensive linemen chosen for the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was chosen as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was selected as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

The preseason offense is quarterback Sam Leavitt, Arizona State; running backs Bryson Washington, Baylor and Jahiem White, West Virginia; fullback Will Swanson, Kansas State; wide receivers Eric McAlister, TCU, Chase Roberts, BYU and Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State; tight end Joe Royer, Cincinnati; offensive linemen Ben Coleman, Arizona State; Spencer Fano, Utah; Bryce Foster, Kansas; Caleb Lomu, Utah and Jordan Seaton, Colorado; kicker Will Ferrin, BYU; and kick returner/punt returner Josh Cameron, Baylor.

The preseason defense is defensive linemen C.J. Fite, Arizona State, David Bailey, Texas Tech, Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, Lee Hunter Texas Tech and Dominique Orange, Iowa State; linebackers Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, Austin Romaine, Kansas State and Keaton Thomas, Baylor; defensive backs Xavion Alford, Arizona State, Bud Clark, TCU, Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, DJ McKinney, Colorado and Jontez Williams, Iowa State; and punter Palmer Williams, Baylor.

EAST TEXANS IN THE BIG 12

Big 12 rosters have multiple players either from East Texas or with East Texas ties.

For TCU are defensive lineman Travis Jackson (Tyler Legacy), safety Julius Simms (Whitehouse), wide receiver Gekyle Baker (Brownsboro), cornerback Micah Strickland (Brownsboro), running back Jon Denman (Palestine Westwood), defensive tackle Perry Cole Jr. (Palestine/Trinity Valley Community College), running back Kevorian Barnes (San Augustine), cornerback Channing Canade (Trinity Valley Community College), safety Kaden McFadden (Pleasant Grove), quarterback David Potter (TCU). Assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly is a former Longview High School standout, and defensive line coach Jamarkus McFarland is a former Lufkin High School standout.

For Baylor are running back Dawson Pedergrass (Mineola), safety Demetrius Brisbon (Chapel Hill), linebacker Jeremy Evans (Tenaha) and defensive lineman Tonga Lolohea.

For Arizona State are defensive lineman C.J. Fite (Tatum), defensive back Montana Warren (Marshall) and defensive lineman Clayton Smith (Texas High).

For Texas Tech is running back J’Koby Williams (Beckville). The Red Raiders’ run game coordinator and tight ends coach is Hallsville’s Josh Cochran, brother of Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran and Lindale offensive coordinator Matt Cochran.

For Kansas State are wide receiver Caleb Medford (Henderson), safety Daniel Cobbs (Tyler Junior College) and cornerback Justice James (Tyler Junior College).

For Colorado is kicker Buck Buchanan (Marshall). Head coach Deion Sanders has a house in Canton.

For Oklahoma State are offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (Palestine) and offensive lineman Caleb Hackleman (Pleasant Grove).

For West Virginia is offensive line Ty’Kieast Crawford (Carthage).

For Kansas is safety Lyrik Rawls (Marshall).

For BYU is cornerback Mory Bamba (Tyler Junior College).

For Cincinnati is offensive lineman Judea Milon (Tyler Junior College).

For Houston are defensive back Elijah Young (Texas College) and defensive lineman Zavian Tibbs (Kilgore College).

For Utah is cornerback LaTristan Thompson (Mount Pleasant).

Central Florida head coach Scott Frost is the son of Larry Frost, who was the head coach at Palestine High School from 1982-85, leading the Wildcats to a record of 15-25-1, including 6-4-1 in 1984.