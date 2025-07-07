Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas July 7-13, 2025 Published 5:15 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Ready to meet your purr-fect match? Meet Bondi, a sweet, 2-year-old DSH mix who’s full of love and ready for her forever home. At just 8 lbs., she’s a total cuddle bug who wants to be the queen of your heart (and home). She’ll be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated – all set for a fresh start indoors.

Ms. Kitty is an adorable Domestic Medium Hair mix with a soft coat and a big personality. Born around May 9, 2025, she was rescued and brought to the SPCA of East Texas for a second chance. She’s full of playful energy, loves her toys, and would thrive in an indoor-only home (no declawing, please). She gets along well with other cats, so a home with furry friends would be a bonus.

Looking for a pup who can keep up on walks, make you laugh, and snuggle up at the end of the day? McTwist is your guy. Born on Feb. 15, McTwist is a lovable Labrador mix who’s already proving he’s the perfect pup. This adorable, athletic boy is the ultimate companion for families of all shapes and sizes – whether they walk on two legs or four. McTwist is incredibly friendly and thrives on making new friends – both human and canine. He’s playful, affectionate, and always up for an adventure. Smart and eager to please, McTwist is a quick learner who loves showing off new tricks and soaking up praise. With just the right mix of fun and cuddles, he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick for life.







Ready for cuddles and adventures? Meet Simon, a lovable Shepherd mix born around Feb. 15. Found with his siblings in Lindale, he’s now ready for a forever home. This smart, loyal pup is playful with other dogs, loves toys, and is already showing great potential as a jogging partner. He’s working on his puppy manners and would thrive with some basic training.

Bean is a Terrier/Australian Shepherd mix who’s been with SPCA of East Texas for over a year, waiting for his perfect match. Born Dec. 13, 2023, this playful guy is kennel trained, potty trained, leash trained, and knows basic commands. He has great recall, loves the dog park, and can’t get enough of kiddy pools. Bean does best with active owners and needs playful dog companions in his home. He gets along great with other dogs and would do well with dog-savvy cats. He’s smart, loyal, and always ready for an adventure – or a splash.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.