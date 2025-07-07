Our readers’ Best Shots from June 27-July 3, 2025
Published 5:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025
A hot little robin. (Amy Jones/Contributed Photo)
Calm after the storm on the Sabine River on Highway 43. (Elyse N. McCoskey/Contributed Photo)
Crape myrtle in bloom. (Terry Howell/Contributed Photo)
Soap Aloe (or Zebra Aloe). (Freida Frost/Contributed Photo)
Amazing daisy. (Jim Shamburger/Contributed Photo)
Fireworks display at twilight. (Linda Davidson/Contributed Photo)
Happy Fourth of July. (Pat Steigman/Contributed Photo)
Fiesta hibiscus. (Sharon Noblit/Contributed Photo)
Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots.
The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week.
Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page.
Please include the first and last name of the photographer as well as a description of the photograph.