‘Pokes and Paddles’ scheduled for Aug. 14 in Tyler

Published 5:06 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

“Pokes & Paddles” is scheduled for the new Tyler Indoor Pickleball venue (5908 Rhones Quarter Road, Tyler, 75707) on Aug. 14.

Ray Koons, of the Oklahoma State Alumni association said, “This event will be a food/fun/teaching/playing event featuring instruction from OSU Alum, Dr. Bobby Howard, who is a certified IPTPA Pickleball Instructor.”

Courts will be available from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.







For more information contact: Ray Koons at (903) 372-4306 or e-mail: winagainrk@yahoo.com.