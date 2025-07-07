Sen. Hughes, railroad commissioner Christian headline Grassroots America forum on Tuesday Published 1:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Bryan Hughes 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Wayne Christian

On Tuesday, July 8, Grassroots America will host a meeting featuring Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian and Sen. Bryan Hughes to address critical topics such as energy and water policy and the upcoming July 21 Special Session of the Texas Legislature, called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Christian will outline why he believes Texas should end all taxpayer-funded energy subsidies, work to lower electric rates, and lead the nation in energy independence from foreign sources. He will also introduce the mission of his new DOGE (Delivering Oil and Gas Efficiently) Task Force, which aims to make the Texas Railroad Commission a more responsive, efficient, and pro-business agency.

Hughes, who represents nearly 1 million residents across 19 counties, will address several legislative priorities, including protecting children, supporting former President Donald Trump’s election integrity initiatives, water policy, energy, property taxes, and the upcoming special session. A three-term senator, Hughes chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee and the Jurisprudence Committee, co-chairs the Joint Committee on the Effects of Media on Minors, and also serves on the Health and Human Services, Natural Resources, and Nominations committees. He was recently appointed to the Energy Council’s Executive Committee by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.







The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, located at 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for a buffet dinner, and it opens at 5:15 p.m. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at 8:30 p.m.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local businesses and jobs.