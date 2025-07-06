Investigators seek suspects after shootings at two nightclubs in Smith County Published 3:00 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

Smith County investigators are on the hunt for suspects involved in two separate club shootings in the county early Saturday morning.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a “disturbance” at Club Exotic on Highway 64 West. Witnesses said there was a large group of people fighting in the club’s parking lot. Gunshots were heard in the same area when deputies responded to the scene.

Dispatch then received a call from Tyler Police Department that a Black man had been shot in the stomach and was taken to a local emergency room. He was then transferred to another ER and taken into emergency surgery.

Around 4:30 a.m. that morning, a 16-year-old white girl came to a local ER after she’d been shot in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office. She told deputies she was shot while at the Jungle Club parking lot, located on Highway 31 West. Witnesses say the suspects possibly fired shots into a crowd from a black Ford Mustang.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to both locations. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed these shootings to contact us with your information at (903) 566-6600.