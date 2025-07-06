Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Whitehouse — Brenda Beth Hinz, 78, of Whitehouse, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 26, 2025, at Hospice of East Texas. Born August 8, 1946, in Tyler, Texas, Brenda was the beloved only daughter of the late Worth and Hazel Rasberry. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she faithfully served, including many years as the church organist. Brenda dearly loved her church family, especially her cherished Sunday school class. Brenda was known for her servant’s heart always ready to lend a hand or bring one of her delicious home-cooked dishes to anyone in need. She worked for many years as a secretary for Whitehouse ISD and, in her early years, was a talented hairstylist. She supported numerous charitable organizations, including her church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and others close to her heart. A gifted gardener, Brenda found joy in planting flowers and tending her yard, always striving to make her home a place of beauty. She loved antiquing especially alongside her husband and daughter finding hidden treasures and making memories wherever she went. The kitchen was truly her domain, where she expressed her love through food, always eager to try new recipes and share her talents with family and friends. Brenda is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Hinz of Whitehouse; two daughters, Kristy Foster and Kelly Manziel, and husband Nolan of Tyler; five grandchildren: Erin Smith and husband Michael, Alexis Johnson and husband Regan, Arden Foster, Nelson Manziel and wife Lorna, and Gabrielle Manziel; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom adored their “Mumsy” as deeply as she loved them. She also leaves behind two brothers: Hal Rasberry and wife Beverly, and Rex Rasberry, both of Whitehouse. Brenda is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will miss her deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. Kerry Rasberry. Brenda created a home filled with warmth, love, and comfort. Holidays at her house were nothing short of magical, full of laughter, the scent of something wonderful from the oven, and the quiet joy of being together. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of East Texas for their compassion and care during Brenda’s final days. A private family graveside service will be held in her honor. For those who wish to make a donation, please consider Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hospice of East Texas, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.