No injuries for 2 passengers aboard sinking boat on Lake Palestine East Published 7:50 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Two people safely made it to shore after their boat began to sink on Lake Palestine East on Saturday.

Both passengers were able to make it back onto land with life jackets that were on the boat, which started to sink in the cove behind Lakeway Harbor, about 30 yards away from the docks.

A cause for the boat’s sinkage has not been released.







The boat was partially submerged, causing danger for those on board as well as a hazard to water traffic. Game Wardens assisted Smith Couny Emergency Services District 2 crews in the response.