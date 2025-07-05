Letter to the editor: July 5-6, 2025 Published 4:07 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Beto has peaked already

I read The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s recent news coverage of the town hall meeting with Beto O’Rourke on Sunday, June 29. Although it is commendable that around 900 citizens came out to see him, it is still a pitifully low number, considering Tyler’s population of approximately 110,000 people.

In my opinion, Beto’s figurative political star had its best shot in the year 2018 in which only about 220,000 votes separated the two men in that year’s U.S. Senate race. Percentage-wise, it looked even closer with Cruz having 50.89% versus Beto’s 48.33%

Beto is like a perennial annoying weed. He comes and comes. Hollers and hollers. On a few kitchen-table economic issues, Beto makes a few good points. However, when he delves into “identity-politics” with its warped views of confusing children’s sexual identities that any rational physician knew how to ascribe as “male” or “female” to a birth-certificate decades ago, is now a feeble issue that Beto waves around to stir-up discontent. He was born with the given names “Robert Francis” as in Robert Francis Kennedy, Sr, but Beto is no RFK. Most Catholic bishops are appalled by Beto’s stance on religion, taxation, no-limits abortion, and lack of accountability.

Beto needs to retire. He has had several chances to run, and lost the most crucial elections. Move over Beto and let someone new run for office. The Democratic Party was once honorable during FDR, Truman and JFK. Now, it appeals to fringe-elements.







James A. Marples

Longview