ETX VIEW: Texas artists create shirts honoring Juneteenth

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Merchandice on display Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Weird & Different in the Broadway Square Mall. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Owner Romereo Brown, Jr. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Weird & Different in the Broadway Square Mall. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Fort Worth-based artist Tatyana Alanis’ latest collaboration is deeply personal.

Alanis, who moved to Texas in 2009, is known for her graphic novel-style artwork. She’s worked on posters with North Texas sports teams the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars and branding campaigns with French fashion-house Hermès.

Alanis’ artwork was featured on a commemorative T-shirt honoring Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas on June 19, 1865.

“Its like a high point for me, like in my career, to where I get to be able to now bring my childhood and my culture into what I do for work,” Alanis said.

Juneteenth’s color palette of red, green, yellow and black fill the design. A lively celebration is illustrated, with the words, “Juneteenth, nobody is free until everyone is free.”

In her early 20s, Alanis moved from a typical 9-to-5 job to pursue an art career. Now, 31, she said she has grown with her art.

“For me, it’s very therapeutic, and I could see my feelings, like emotional maturity, throughout the years as I’ve gotten older.” Alanis said.

With her Galleria Dallas collaboration, Alanis said she views Juneteenth as a joyous celebration – while still remembering the history behind the holiday.

Alanis describes Texas’ celebration of Juneteenth as “a big deal.” And throughout her artistic journey, she said the region she now calls home has been supportive, allowing her to participate in several events every month.

“I do everything within my own community,” Alanis said. “I think it’s important to kind of show your face within those spaces, too.”

Alanis distributed the screen-printed shirts, along with coloring pages of the same artwork, at the galleria in June. Posters of a collection of Alanis’ artwork are also on display within the mall on the “Art Window” near Sephora until July 8.

According to her website, Alanis is an illustrator and designer from Anaheim, California living in Fort Worth. Under the name French 75 Studios, she creates illustrations “inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present day.” Her timeless illustrations reflect “her interpretation of everyday life.”

Sofia Sierra of The Dallas Morning News

Tylerite creates Juneteenth design

In Tyler, a business owner is continuing to thrive despite overcoming hardships.

Romereo Brown, a native of the Rose City, owns Weird & Different, a clothing brand which also has a storefront in the Broadway Square Mall.

Brown, who is deaf in his right ear, was bullied during his childhood years due to his disability. He defied all odds to become the founder and CEO of Weird & Different, which he established in 2020. Brown turned his experiences into inspiration, transforming hurtful words into a celebration of individuality. Through his brand, he redefines uniqueness and encourages others to embrace their distinctiveness with pride.

For Juneteenth, Brown created a special shirt to commemorate the occasion.

“Being a Black business owner, Juneteenth means a lot to me. It’s about freedom, strength, and everything our people had to overcome,” Brown said.

The shirt features an image of Malcom X with a broken chain, in a classic black and white and red design.

“I chose Malcolm X for this year’s drop because his message still hits today,” Brown said.

Fitting for his own personal journey, Brown said the design reminds him of Malcom X’s key messages – “stand tall, speak up, and know your worth.”

Visit the Weird & Different store at 4601 S Broadway Ave. or go to weirdndifferent.com for more information .