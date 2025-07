ETX VIEW: July/August 2025 Calendar of Events

CANTON

2ND ANNUAL PURSE BINGO

6 – 9:30 P.M. AUG 28

Van Zandt County Farm Bureau

220 Burnett Trail

CARTHAGE

MEN OF COURAGE

6 P.M. JULY 7

Carthage Civic Center

1702 S Adams St.

www.facebook.com/MenOfCourageEastTX

WOMEN OF COURAGE

6 P.M. JULY 8

Carthage Civic Center

1702 S Adams St.

www.facebook.com/WomenOfCourageEastTX

DAINGERFIELD

FRIDAYS FUN NIGHT OUT

5 – 8 P.M. JULY 11, AUG 8

Daingerfield City Park

305 W Scurry St.

www.facebook.com/DaingerfieldTXChamber

GLADEWATER

12 COUNTY TEXAS FESTIVAL

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. JULY 19

Gladewater Round Up Rodeo

626 N. Rodeo Dr.

www.larayevents.com

HENDERSON

EAST TEXAS MOTORCYCLE MADNESS

NOON – 10 P.M. JULY 25

8 A.M. – 11 P.M. JULY 26

8 A.M. – 3 P.M. JULY 27

Rusk County Youth Expo Center

3303 FM 13 West

www.etmotomadness.com

JEFFERSON

TEXAS UFOCON

9 A.M. AUG 23

Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center

305 E. Austin St.

www.facebook.com/woolheater

KILGORE

CHINESE THEATRE NIGHT

7:30 P.M. JULY 14

Texas Shakespeare Festival

1200 S. Henderson Blvd.

texasshakespeare.com

HEARTS ANONYMOUS DINNER AND BINGO

6 – 8 P.M. JUL 17

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

314 N Henderson Blvd, Kilgore, 75662

kilgoremercantile.com

ANNUAL MIXPO

4:30 – 7 P.M. AUG 5

Texan Theater

201 South Kilgore St.

kilgorechamber.com

LONGVIEW

WILD PONIES CONCERT

6:30 – 8 P.M. JUL 19

Longview Museum of Fine Arts

215 E. Tyler St.

www.lmfa.org

DRIVE TO REMEMBER CAR SHOW – 10TH ANNIVERSARY

10 A.M. – 3 P.M. JULY 19

Maude Cobb Convention Center

100 Grand Blvd.

www.drive2remember.org/events

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

11 A.M. – 3 P.M. JULY 19

Broughton Recreation Center

901 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

tinyurl.com/the-home-experience-org

MARY POPPINS

7 P.M. JULY 24, 25, 26

2 P.M. JULY 26 & 27

Artsview Children’s Theatre

313 W Tyler St.

artsviewchildrenstheatre.com

LONGVIEW KENNEL CLUB AKC DOG SHOW

8 A.M. – 5 P.M. JULY 25 – 27

Maude Cobb Convention Center

100 Grand Blvd.

www.akc.org

SHREK THE MUSICAL

7:30 P.M. AUG 1-2, 8-9

2:30 P.M. AUG 3, 10

Theatre Longview

500 E. Whaley St.

theatrelongview.com.

POVERTY CONFERENCE

8 A.M. – NOON AUG 6

LeTourneau University Belcher Center

600 Stegall Dr.

jllongview.org

ANTJE DUVEKOT CONCERT

4:47 – 8 P.M. AUG 9

Longview Museum of Fine Arts

215 E. Tyler St.

www.lmfa.org

DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET

5:30 – 10 P.M. AUG 16

Maude Cobb Convention Center

100 Grand Blvd.

deltawaterfowl.org/greater-longview-chapter-longview-tx

WE THE KINGDOM CONCERT

7 P.M. AUG 23

Belcher Center

2100 S Mobberly Ave, Longview, 75602

https://www.belchercenter.com/

KIDZ BIZNIZ VENDOR EXPO

10 A.M. AUG 23

Maude Cobb Convention Center

100 Grand Blvd.

kidzbizniz.com

THE PINES FOR A CURE

10 A.M. – 4 P.M. AUG 23

Longview Exhibit Center

1123 Jaycee Dr.

servantsouls.com

RICKEY SMILEY & FRIENDS NO DRAMA WEEKEND

8 – 10 P.M. AUG 30 & 31

Maude Cobb Convention Center

100 Grand Blvd.

www.rickeysmiley.com

MARSHALL

ARTS IN THE PARK

6 – 9 P.M. JULY 19

Marshall City Arena

3310 Poplar St.

www.marshalltexas.net/183/Parks-Recreation

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

6 – 9 P.M. JULY 10

Marshall City Arena

3310 Poplar St.

www.marshalltexas.net/183/Parks-Recreation

ARTS IN THE PARK

9 – 11 AM. AUG 16

Bath-Miller Park

303 Ray St.

www.marshalltexas.net/183/Parks-Recreation

MINEOLA

LUXE AND LOAD GALA

6 P.M. AUG 7

Mineola Civic Center and RV Park

1150 N. Newsom St.

sites.google.com/mineolaisd.net/misdedfoundation/home

TYLER

POP ON PAPER: LICHTENSTEIN, RUSCHA & WARHOL

NOW TIL JULY 27

Tyler Museum of Art

1300 South Mahon Ave.

tylermuseum.org

UNEARTHING BIG BEND

NOW TIL SEPT 7

Tyler Museum of Art

1300 South Mahon Ave.

tylermuseum.org

WARBIRD EXPO

9 A.M. – 3 P.M. JULY 5

Tyler Historical Aviation Memorial Museum

150 Airport Dr.

tylerhamm.org

EAST TEXAS HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE CONFERENCE

8:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. JULY 7

UT Health North Campus – UT Health North Campus Tyler

11937 US-271

www.txnmhospice.org

GOD AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS EXPO

11 A.M. – 9 P.M. JULY 11-13

The Oil Palace

10408 Hwy 64 East

www.godandthegreatoutdoors.com

TYLER ARTS COLLECTIVE

8 A.M. JULY 11 – SEPT 8

Gallery Main Street

110 N College Ave Suite 105

heartoftyler.org

9 TO 5 MUSICAL

7:30 P.M. THURS–SAT, 2:30 P.M. SUN

JULY 18–20, 24–27, 31 – AUG 3

Tyler Civic Theater

400 Rose Park Dr.

tylercivictheatre.com

EDUCATOR OPEN HOUSE

6 – 8 P.M. JULY 18

Discovery Science Place

308 N Broadway Ave.

www.discoveryscienceplace.org

GREAT GATSBY GALA

6:30 P.M. JULY 18

Tyler Public Library

201 S. College Ave.

www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/library

LOVE THY CITY DAY

10 A.M. – 2 P.M. JULY 19

W.T Brookshire Conference Center

2000 W. Front St.

www.lovethycity.org

EAST TEXAS WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA

1 – 4 P.M. July 26

W.T Brookshire Conference Center

2000 W. Front St.

idobridalexpo.com

KIDPRENEUR 2.0

11 A.M. – 2 P.M. AUG 2

Pollard Park

710 E. Amherst Dr.

tinyurl.com/empowerment-facebook

12TH ANNUAL TYLER SCHOOL IS COOL

AUG. 7

W.T Brookshire Conference Center

2000 W. Front St.

cityoftyler.org

KEEP TYLER BEAUTIFUL 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5 – 9 P.M. AUG 22

W.T. Brookshire Conference Center

2000 W. Front St.

www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec

CASINO ROYALE

6-10 P.M. AUG 23

Discovery Science Place

308 N Broadway Ave, 75702

www.discoveryscienceplace.org

BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS – SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS

8 – 9 A.M. AUG 28

W.T. Brookshire Conference Center

2000 W. Front St.

www.sotx.org/event-detail/breakfast-with-champions-tyler-19062826

5TH ANNUAL ETSO SYMPHONY IN THE PARK

7 P.M. AUG 30

Bergfeld Park

1501 S. Broadway Ave.

etso.org

WHITEHOUSE

NORTHEAST TEXAS COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER COALITION CONFERENCE

8 A.M. – 4 P.M. JULY 10

Oak Crossing Event Center

101 Glenda St.

www.facebook.com/NETCHW

STARBRITE STAMPEDE

8 A.M. JULY 18

15015 FM 848

www.starbritetyler.org

