ETX VIEW: Girl Scouts volunteer at Tyler-area cat rescue Published 5:15 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Fueled by creativity, compassion, and a deep love for animals, a local Girl Scouts troop is making a big difference for some of East Texas’ most vulnerable residents — the cats at O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue — through hands-on service and year-round dedication.

“I love that we can play with them and read to them,” said Makayla Roper, an upcoming seventh grader in Bullard and troop member of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “I just love to cuddle with them.”

The Girl Scouts of the USA is a nationwide organization committed to building courage, confidence, and character in girls through community service, leadership opportunities, and skill-building. While the organization is best known for its iconic cookie sales, troops also take on a variety of service projects that support causes ranging from environmental efforts to animal welfare.







“I like going around and trying to befriend the cats and pet them, even though some could be more feisty than others,” said Alliyah Salmo, an upcoming eighth grader at Tyler ISD’s Hubbard Middle School and member of the local troop. “That’s what I really enjoyed about this place.”

Troop 3049, made up of Cadette-level Girl Scouts from Tyler and Bullard, has formed a strong bond with O’Malley Alley over the past three years. Many of the girls — now in sixth through eighth grade — have been together since kindergarten. Troop leader Stephanie Allen, who founded the troop and has led it for several years, helped connect the girls with the rescue after adopting cats there with her own family.

“When the girls were in fourth and fifth grade and became eligible for the Bronze Award — the highest honor at that level — we started brainstorming ideas,” Allen said. “They all gravitated toward animals, and we reached out to see how we could help.”

The troop began their service by crafting cat scratchers from recycled Girl Scouts Cookie boxes. Since then, their efforts have expanded. The girls help with deep cleanings, organize garage sales, sell refreshments and T-shirts at open houses, and even foster cats. Some also assist with cleaning toys, litter boxes, and bedding.

“My daughter loved it so much that she and I started coming on Saturdays to read to some shy cats,” Allen said. “Then we got the other girls involved, and it just grew from there.”

Last summer, the girls introduced “kitty story time,” where Scouts read aloud to cats at the rescue to help them become more comfortable around people — a simple but powerful activity that helps socialize the animals and keeps the girls reading during school breaks.

“(It’s) definitely good for the cats to be exposed to younger humans,” said volunteer Ramona Marek. “I think gaining confidence of being around different people other than the usual volunteers… it helps make the cats more approvable, therefore more adoptable.”

Guided by no-kill principles, the organization also works to educate the public about spaying and neutering, with the goal of reducing overpopulation and preventing cruelty. It collaborates with animal control and other rescue groups, and supports feral cat colonies through trap-neuter-return (TNR) efforts. Educational outreach includes guidance on providing nutritious food, clean water, and low-cost shelter for outdoor cats.

“With respect and compassion for all cats, O’Malley Alley promotes lifelong relationships between people and animals,” Marek said. “We provide medical care and foster services until each cat is adopted.”

O’Malley Alley cares for approximately 150 cats. About 30 live at the lounge while the rest are in foster homes. The nonprofit only takes in cats when space is available and prioritizes adoption into permanent, loving homes.

“I am a big cat lover,” Makayla said. “I like any cat — chubby, small, big, medium, large — it doesn’t matter. I like them all.”

Projects with O’Malley Cat Rescue have also included clearing brush, building shelters from donated coolers, and helping create a safer, more stable space for outdoor cats throughout the year.

According to Marek, some of the most timid cats have started to open up, thanks to the girls’ gentle presence. She also praised the Scouts for bringing fresh energy and ideas to the organization.

“The girls add a refreshing dimension to the organization,” Marek said. “They have new, fresh ideas — some may work, others may not but the influx of energy and ideas is good.”

O’Malley Alley faces several day-to-day challenges, including managing a high number of cats, limited space and supplies, and the need for more volunteers. The nonprofit also struggles with caregiver burnout, finding and retaining foster homes, ensuring successful adoptions, and maintaining adequate volunteer support to provide proper care.

“There’s always a way to help,” Allen said. “And just because they’re young doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference.”

Looking ahead, the troop plans to continue their work with O’Malley Alley through upcoming garage sales, car shows, and community events focused on TNR. Additional partnerships with local organizations may offer even more opportunities for service.

“These girls work hard,” Marek said. “It isn’t glamorous work, but it is meaningful work. They bring energy and enthusiasm. If you have an opportunity to work with a youth group — do. It’s mutually beneficial.”

O’Malley Cat Rescue is located at 17968 FM 2493 #120 in Flint. For more information, visit omalleyalleycatrescue.com . For information about Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, visit www.gsnetx.org .