Lindsey Park draws crowds for Tyler’s annual Fourth of July event Published 5:50 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Storm clouds threatened from the horizon, but that didn’t stop East Texans from packing Lindsey Park on Friday for the City of Tyler’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

Families, friends and fireworks fans staked their claims across the park’s sprawling soccer fields early in the day, setting up tents, blankets and lawn chairs to secure the perfect view for the evening’s fireworks show.

“People just enjoy being able to have somewhere that they know is safe,” said Kandice Johnson, recreation manager for Tyler Parks and Recreation. “It’s a fun environment to bring the whole family to just have a good time.”







The event is a collaborative effort between the City of Tyler’s fire and police departments, as well as Tyler Transit, which provides free shuttles to and from Lindsey Park.

“We all come together to try to make sure that this is the best event it can be for the community,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the feedback from attendees has always been positive, with many appreciating the family-friendly, safe environment. The event was also budget-friendly, she added, noting that admission is free.

The event featured free mini golf, backyard games and a scavenger hunt where participants could search for small flags and win prizes. A DJ provided music throughout the day, while food vendors offered a variety of options, including barbecue, tacos, burgers and classic fair foods. Additional vendors were also on site, along with a face painter and a booth selling Croc charms.

“We have a little bit of everything for everybody,” Johnson said. “There’s plenty of space for people to come out and view the fireworks.”

Though the weather was warm and humid, the overcast skies and occasional breeze offered some relief from the brutal summer sun.

“It’s very nice, at least it’s not as hot as I expected until the sun comes out, but the breeze is helping,” said Nancie Neal, who traveled to Tyler for the celebration.

“I like being out here,” said Edna Lazo, another out-of-town visitor. “The weather is perfect. The food is great. People have been very friendly… everywhere we’ve been so far, everybody’s so friendly.”

Enda and her husband Chris drove from Odessa for a quick getaway and to visit Canton’s First Monday Trade Days. While they were in the area, they decided to check out the Fourth of July festivities at Lindsey Park.

“I’m happy we’re having a good time. I’m just enjoying it, sitting back and relaxing,” Chris said. “The Fourth of July is about freedom – being able to do what we want and knowing we live in a country where, if you do the right things, good things happen.”

The park was alive with activity as children ran across the fields playing frisbee, rolling in the grass and enjoying the playground. Food trucks lined up serving everything from snow cones to typical fair foods, while live music and family-friendly entertainment kept the crowd engaged.

“It’s a great opportunity just to get out with the community, maybe see and interact with people that you may not see on a daily basis,” Johnson said. “In the time that we live in now in the world, I think any opportunity to bring people together and just celebrate each other is the best thing we can do right now.”

Despite the looming weather, the event drew a strong crowd, and as night fell, all eyes turned skyward for the grand finale of the evening.