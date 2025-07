Published 12:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Celebration of life for Mr. Walter L. Holmes, 35, is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Galilee Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Galilee Cemetery under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be Friday 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.