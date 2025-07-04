Texas game wardens stress safety amid increased water fatalities Published 5:20 am Friday, July 4, 2025

With a sharp rise in boating-related fatalities and a spike in arrests for boating while intoxicated (BWI), Texas Game Wardens are reminding boaters to follow the rules and safety precautions that can help them avoid preventable accidents as they head to the water to beat the summer heat.

As of June 30, Texas has experienced 59 water-related fatalities this year, including 38 open-water drownings and 21 boating-related deaths. That’s a 75 percent increase in boating-related fatalities from this time last year.

From Memorial Day weekend through the end of June, 12 people died in open-water drownings, six succumbed to boating-related incidents and 13 people were arrested for BWI. Game wardens issued 213 citations for life jacket violations during the month of June.







“These aren’t just numbers. These are lives lost–friends, family, children – often due to something that could have been prevented,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement director.

Operation Dry Water

Alcohol remains the leading known factor in recreational boating deaths. Of the 83 BWI arrests by Texas Game Wardens this year, 62 of those occurred in May alone with the majority issued during Memorial Day Weekend. That’s a 25 percent increase from the same time last year.

“If you’re drinking and operating a boat, you’re not only breaking the law–you’re putting lives at risk,” said Cody Jones, assistant commander for marine enforcement. “We want your celebrations to end with fireworks and family, not emergency calls and sirens.”

To curb this deadly trend, Texas Game Wardens are joining law enforcement across the nation during the July 4 holiday for Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign focused on eliminating impaired boating.

“Texas Game Wardens will be out in full force this holiday, working day and night to protect everyone enjoying our lakes, rivers and coastal waters,” said VanderRoest. “We have zero tolerance for boating while intoxicated—because one reckless decision on the water can have deadly consequences.”

Know the rules, follow them

With more than 560,000 registered boats and an estimated 359,000 unregistered paddlecraft on Texas waterways, every safe decision matters.

Key Safety Reminders:

Wear a life jacket: required for children under 13, strongly encouraged for all.

Use your engine cut-off switch: It’s the law and can help prevent serious injury.

Never operate a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol: Penalties include fines and license suspension.

Take a boater safety course: Required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993 operating certain vessels.

Personal watercraft operators must wear a life jacket, follow the 50-foot rule and stay off the water after sunset.

Be weather-aware, communicate your plans, and avoid overcrowding your boat.

Avoid saltwater if you have open wounds as Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in Texas coastal waters.

“We need to public to be responsible, plan ahead and take safety seriously,” said Jones. “Many of the deaths that have occurred in Texas waters so far this year were preventable.”

See something? Say something

If you witness dangerous or illegal behavior on the water–don’t wait. Report it anonymously via Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program. OGT offers rewards of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to conviction of those who violate wildlife, fishing or boating laws:

Text your tip: Text the keyword TXOGT and your tip information to 847411

Use the Texas OGT App: Available on iOS and Android

Call anonymously: 800-792-GAME (4263)

Tipsters are encouraged to include any information, photos or videos that may be helpful. Tips will be reviewed by our agency personnel, who may respond to ask for more details and continue the anonymous conversation with you.

Please do not use this form to report emergencies or requests that require immediate law enforcement response. In an emergency, always call 911.

“Our duty is clear: ensure every Texan and visitor can enjoy the outdoors safely, and we will enforce the law to the fullest extent to make that happen,” said VanderRoest.