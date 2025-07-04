‘Howdy, y’all’: Stepping Stone’s Fourth of July program brings Texas spirit to Tyler Published 5:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

A gentle overcast kept temperatures mild Thursday, making it an ideal backdrop for Stepping Stone School’s annual Fourth of July children’s parade. This year’s program embraced the festive theme, “Howdy! Happy 4th of July, y’all!” with students dressed as ‘dudes’ and ‘darlins,’ sporting bandanas, cowboy hats, and big smiles.

“We decided for our annual patriotic children’s parade for Stepping Stone Preschool that this year we would do something a little bit different,” said program coordinator JoAnne McMeans. “So we put a little Texas spin on it.”

The annual event, organized by Stepping Stone School in collaboration with Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, has been led by McMeans for nearly 20 years.







“It’s a day to be proud of our country and remember that freedom is a gift to be cherished,” said executive director Camille Brown, who founded Stepping Stone School in 1968. The school is one of the oldest early childhood education programs in East Texas.

The program began with opening remarks and greetings from McMeans, followed by the presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance led by a local Boy Scouts Troop.

The National Anthem was sung by Kathy Matthews, 2024 Ms. Texas Senior Classic, and Rev. Marcie Hamilton, teacher and minister at Stepping Stone, who also provided the morning’s invocation.

The organizers took time to teach the students proper flag etiquette, including how to treat the American flag with respect and ensure it never touches the ground. As part of the continued lesson, the ‘dudes’ were taught to remove their hats and place their right hands over their hearts as a flag passes by in a parade, and the ‘darlins’ were instructed to keep their hats on but also place their right hands over their hearts.

The program also included the explanation of the meaning behind the yellow ribbons tied around trees and posts throughout the event. The ribbons were used to honor those serving in the military and to show hope for their safe return home — a tradition dating back to wartime as a symbol of support and remembrance.

McMeans recognized veteran Lt. Col. (Ret.) David Smith, who served 31 years as a field artillery officer, serving the Desert Storm and Afghanistan. He was also stationed in Korea and Germany, Ft. Riley in Kansas and Ft. Carson in Colorado.

Sgt. David Applewhite was also introduced to the event. Applewhite was a U.S. Air Force Commander and Coast Guard who was stationed in Cedar Creek and Lake Flotilla. He served in Vietnam as well.

Janette Leggon was also mentioned but could not attend. According to McMeans, Leggon was a Navy photographer who photographed late President John F. Kennedy, and participated in the Eisenhower Parade.

Also in attendance were members of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ceremonially deputized two older students, Kaiden Smith and Annabelle Newbaur, in recognition of their patriotism during the program.

Reigning queen Susie Stevenson, 2025 Ms. Texas Senior Classic, spoke to the students and their families as well. “I thought this was wonderful,” she said. “We taught them about flag manners, how much we love and respect our country and how freedom is not free.”

After the program, in front of their families, the youngsters of Stepping Stone School — both those walking and not-yet-walking — marched around campus with their teachers for the patriotic parade.

“I wanted the children to realize that the Fourth of July is more than parade and fireworks and picnics,” Brown said. “It is a happy reminder of the courage and the determination that it took to make this country what it is today.”