Published 12:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Celebration of life for Rev. Marvin Burrell, 75, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Harvest Time Full Gospel Church. Interment will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025 DFW National Cemetery under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.