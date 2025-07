Published 12:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Funeral Services for Mr. McClenton Winkfield, Jr., 93, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Spring Creek C.M.E. Church. Burial will be in Overton City Cemetery. Public Viewing will be Friday, July 4, 2025, from 3pm to 7pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.