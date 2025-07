Published 12:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Frater, 64, of Tyler, will be 3:30 pm, Saturday, July 5, 2025 at John R. Harmon Chapel with Pastor Marcus Jackson, Sr., eulogist. Mr. Frater was born November 5, 1960 in Henderson, County and he transitioned on June 26, 2025 in Smith County.