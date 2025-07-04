Tyler Neighborhood Services selects 2,000 applicants for Housing Choice Voucher Program Published 5:25 am Friday, July 4, 2025

The City of Tyler’s Neighborhood Services Department has selected 2,000 applicants for its Housing Choice Voucher Program following the reopening of the program’s waiting list from June 24 through June 26.

Neighborhood Services selected people by using a computer-generated lottery process to ensure equal opportunity for all eligible applicants. Individuals who applied can now check their status by visiting AssistanceCheck.com or WaitListCheck.com. Those selected will see their status listed as “active.”

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It helps low-income families, older adults and individuals with disabilities afford safe and decent housing in the private market. Voucher holders may lease single-family homes, apartments or townhomes that meet HUD requirements.







On June 25, the Tyler City Council approved the Annual Plan for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) programs for Fiscal Year 2025–2026.

The FSS program provides long-term support to help families reduce their reliance on housing assistance. Over a five-year period, participants work with case managers and connect to local resources for education, job training, and financial counseling. Currently, 21 people are enrolled in the FSS program, with 18 employed and three involved in other program-related activities.

In the last fiscal year, HUD authorized more than $9 million for the HCV Program in Tyler. Approximately $9.8 million was paid directly to landlords on behalf of participating families. There were 1,022 vouchers allocated, including 39 vouchers for homeless veterans. The average monthly housing assistance payment to participating owners was $892,601.

Neighborhood Services is also continuing to support homeless veterans through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) program.

“The Annual Plan outlines the agency’s policies, rules and requirements and supports ongoing efforts to provide both immediate housing relief and long-term housing support for families,” said Housing Manager Prentice Butler.