KYKX Game of the Week schedule announced for 2025 football season Published 2:29 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Lindale's #7 A'Million Johnson goes for a 42 yard for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 in the first quarter leading 14-7 against Hallsville. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

The KYKX Game of the Week will return for a 14th season, opening with a Class 5A vs. Class 4A battle between Lindale and Hallsville on Thursday, Aug. 28 and ending with a pair of District 10-2A Division I games on Thursday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 23.

The series will also feature one Saturday game on Oct. 4.

“We’re very excited for our 14th season of the KYKX Game of the Week,” said Harlen The Sports Guy, director of sales and sports director for AlphaMedia East Texas. “I really like showcasing some of the schools that don’t often get a lot of coverage or attention. Thirteen years and counting. Man. That’s a lot of scholarships.”







The schools and KYKX agree to a two-year schedule, with team team getting one home game. Each school is allowed to select one player at each game to receive a $1,005 college scholarship from the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

All games are carried on KYKX 105.7 and online at kykx1057.com.

Pregame begins at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m.

This season’s schedule has Lindale at Hallsville on Aug. 28, Daingerfield at Tatum on Sept. 4, West Rusk at Gladewater on Sept. 11, Overton at Tenaha on Oct. 4, Union Grove at Ore City on Oct. 9 and Big Sandy at Waskom on Oct. 23.

“Week two, Daingerfield at Tatum has become a yearly tradition for us,” Harlen said. “I love it. Two statewide powerhouses going at it. Can’t wait.”

Harlen’s broadcast partner, Pigskin Bob, said the opening week game is his favorite matchup.

“Week one, Lindale and Hallsville. That’ll be a great game,” Bob said. “Harlen dreamed this (Games of the Week) up years ago, and the fans, teams and high school football fans in general really love it.”

LINDALE AT HALLSVILLE

2024 records: Lindale 6-6; Hallsville 4-7

2024 result: Lindale 35, Hallsville 27

Coaches: Chris Cochran (Lindale); Josh Strickland (Hallsville)

Coming back: Lindale – 28 lettermen, eight offensive starters, five defensive starters; Hallsville – 30 lettermen, five offensive starters, six defensive starters

Keep an eye on: Lindale – DL Kaleb Walker (89 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks. Houston verbal pledge); Hallsville – DB Blanton Hale (128 tackles)

DAINGERFIELD AT TATUM

2024 records: Daingerfield 8-6; Tatum 5-5

2024 result: Tatum 34, Daingerfield 14

Coaches: Whitney Keeling (Tatum); Davin Nelson (Daingerfield)

Coming back: Tatum – 13 lettermen, two offensive starters, five defensive starters; Daingerfield – 25 lettermen, five offensive starters, 5 defensive starters

Keep an eye on: Daingerfield – WR/DB Reign Wallace (43 catches, 947 yards, 11 TD; 1 rushing TD; 3 kickoff return TDs); Tatum – LB Quincy Davis (51 tackles, 13 TFL)

WEST RUSK AT GLADEWATER

2024 records: West Rusk 4-7; Gladewater 4-6

2024 result: Gladewater 32, West Rusk 20

Coaches: Rafe Mata (West Rusk); Jermaine Lewis (Gladewater)

Coming back: West Rusk – 15 lettermen, seven offensive starters, six defensive starters; Gladewater – Eight offensive starters, 11 defensive starters

Keep an eye on: West Rusk – Judson Dotson (18 catches, 232 yards, 2 TD; 68 carries, 568 yards, 4 TD; 789 yards, 8 TDs passing); Gladewater – Mason Budro (426 yards rushing; 112 tackles)

OVERTON AT TENAHA

2024 records: Overton 10-3; Tenaha 2-8

2024 result: Overton 65, Tenaha 23

Coaches: Scotty Laymance (Overton); Marlon Byrdson (Tenaha)

Coming back: Overton – 18 lettermen, seven offensive starters, eight defensive starters; Tenaha – 14 lettermen, five offensive starters, six defensive starters

Keep an eye on: Overton – Gabe Miller (41 carries, 369 yards, 6 TD; 87 tackles, 19 TFL, 5 sacks); Tenaha – DeCAden Cooks (22 catches, 239 yards; 18 tackles, 2 interceptions

UNION GROVE AT ORE CITY

2024 records: Union Grove 6-4; Ore City 0-10

2024 result: Union Grove 45, Ore City 14

Coaches: Kyle Adams (Union Grove); Justin Arnold (Ore City)

Coming back: Union Grove – 15 lettermen, four offensive starters, four defensive starters); Ore City – 12 lettermen, five offensive starters, five defensive starters

Keep an eye on: Union Grove – Carter Cooper (171 tackles, 15 TFL, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble; Ore City – Kyler Rowe (3 KR for TD, 400 rushing yards, 250 receiving yards)

BIG SANDY AT WASKOM

2024 records: Waskom 10-3; Big Sandy 6-5

2024 result: Waskom 55, Big Sandy 16

Coaches: Wade Lawson (Waskom); Brian Pullum (Big Sandy)

Coming back: Waskom – 15 lettermen, six offensive starters, six defensive starters; Big Sandy – 13 lettermen, eight offensive starters, seven defensive starters

Keep an eye on: Waskom – Nate Espy (105 carries, 900 yards, 11 TD; 75 tackles, 17 TFL); Big Sandy – Aidan Brown (51 catches, 840 yards, 8 TD)