Weekend roundup: Vintage warbirds, patriotic events, trail runs, hands-on family fun, and more Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

"The Goodman" by local artist Doug Carter is displayed for Treasures on Canvas exhibit at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) A plane with a United States flag and a Devil Dog was one of multiple planes attendees at Warbird Expo could see on Saturday. (Raquel Villatoro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) Children enjoy fireworks. (Nick Pesina/Contributed Photo)

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Warbird Expo, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 150 Airport Drive in Tyler (Historical Aviation Memorial Museum). Visitors can explore vintage military aircraft up close at the Warbird Expo, featuring the B-25 Devil Dog, P-51 QuickSilver, Gulf Coast Wing warbirds, and more. Tour historic planes, meet the pilots, and browse airshow merchandise. Aircraft on display include the SNJ/T6 Texan, known as the “Pilot Maker,” and the Navy JRB Expeditor, offering a glimpse into VIP air travel during WWII. Information: tylerhamm.org.

Treasures on Canvas, now until Aug 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 150 624 N. Broadway Avenue in Tyler (Goodman-LeGrand Museum). The Goodman-LeGrand Museum hosts its third annual art exhibition, showcasing pieces inspired by the historic home and its grounds. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday, opened Tuesday – Saturday. Admission is free but a suggested $3 donation helps keep the museum running. Information: www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec.







July 4th Celebration, Friday, 3 p.m., 12557 Spur 364 in Tyler (Lindsey Park). A fun-filled afternoon with food trucks, music, games, and a fireworks show. Information: www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec.

IPSC Shooting Competition, Saturday, 4 p.m., 4883 Hightech Drive in Tyler (Laser Training Academy). Laser Training Academy is inviting the community for an evening of fun competition – all are welcome, regardless of experience. First place shooter wins $150 cash. Information: tylerlta.com.

Wild Bunch Tyler Field Meet, Friday 6 p.m., Saturday noon, 13875 CR-336 in Tyler (Harris Creek Ranch). Wild Bunch Tyler will host its annual field meet this weekend at Harris Creek Ranch. The event welcomes motorcycle clubs, social clubs, and riding groups, with RV camping available on-site. A $15 donation is requested at the gate; club presidents receive free entry. Food vendors include McGee BBQ, This-N-Tha On The Go, and San’s 903. Information: tinyurl.com/Wild-Bunch-Facebook.

Fireworks & Freedom Celebration, Friday, 6 p.m., ; 100 Grand Boulevard in Longview (Maude Cobb Convention Center). Join the City of Longview for the biggest fireworks show in East Texas, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and more. Enjoy a free outdoor concert with Devin Michaels and headliner Glen Templeton. Bring lawn chairs; no tickets required. The event also includes a Cruise Night and Patriotic Car Show with classic, custom, and patriotic cars, no registration needed. Inside, there will be a Mystic Drumz kids show, a hot dog eating contest, vendors, refreshments, and a Cornhole Tournament. Don’t miss the largest fireworks display in East Texas, with food and drinks available for purchase. All outdoor events, parking, and the concert are free. Information: www.facebook.com/CityofLongview.

Firecracker Trek, Friday, 8:30 a.m., 706 W. Cotton Street in Longview (Longview Arboretum and Nature Center). Runners can hit the trails at the Firecracker TREK 5K & 10K in Longview, taking on the scenic and challenging Grace Creek Trailhead. The course features wooded paths, flowing creeks, and a natural East Texas backdrop. Information: www.holidayraces.org.

Gaslands, Saturday, 2 p.m., Downtown Kilgore. Geektopia will host an open play session of Gaslands, a post-apocalyptic tabletop game where players customize toy cars and compete in high-speed, combat-style scenarios. Described as “Dungeons & Dragons meets Mad Max,” the game is suitable for all ages, depending on the game master’s setup. Participants can bring their own toy car or purchase one on-site. Materials and guidance will be available, with a limited number of pre-made cars to borrow or buy. Light refreshments will be provided. Information: www.facebook.com/rccomicshop.

Barks & Rec Day, Saturday, 9 – 11 a.m., 303 Ray Street in Marshall (Bath Miller Park). Pet owners are invited to bring their furry companions to Bath-Miller Park for a morning of dog-friendly fun. The event features a small pooch parade, commemorative photos, and information booths from local pet-focused organizations. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and pre-registration is required. Participants are asked to keep pets leashed, bring water and waste bags, and ensure vaccinations are current. Information: www.facebook.com/marshalltxPARD.

Home Economics Day, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 312 W. Pacific Avenue in Gladewater (Lee-Bardwell Public Library). Families are invited to explore hands-on skills at the second Home Economics Day, featuring kid-friendly recipes, home canning, first aid, knitting, crochet, sewing, budgeting, gardening, and more. The event blends traditional sustainability with modern techniques, offering fun and practical activities for all ages. Information: www.facebook.com/leepubliclibrary.