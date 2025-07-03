Former educator running for East Texas seat in Congress as ‘conservative Democrat’ Published 5:20 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

A mother and former East Texas educator plans to run as a “disciple of Christ” and “conservative Democrat” to represent East Texas in Congress.

Masika Akilah Ray is challenging Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler, in his reelection bid to represent the 1st Congressional District. She is among a growing field of candidates who intend to run for the office, which will be on the ballot in 2026.

A widowed mother of two daughters, Ray said she loves the people of East Texas and will fight to represent the region’s residents, including working families, people with disabilities and veterans.







“I just believe that my steps are ordered because I am a fighter,” she told the News-Journal. “I do stand up for what’s right, even if I have to stand by myself, and I want to be able to help more than just my family. I am called to be a blessing to many.”

Ray’s campaign website says her platform includes: economic security through job growth and support for small businesses; affordable healthcare for all people; affordable housing; a public education system that prepares children not to take tests, but to have successful futures; compassionate support for veterans, senior citizens and vulnerable populations; and unity along cultural, racial and political lines.

Ray said she wants to be a “voice for the voiceless.” As a mother of a child with autism, she will advocate for people’s access to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, she said.

She describes herself as a “disciple of Christ” and a “conservative Democrat.” Ray said her faith informs her views on abortion but that God gives people free will.

“I believe that we should always choose life, but God gave us free will, and since He gave us free will, I think it’s only prideful for someone to want to take it away,” she said.

She supports “compassionate immigration reform,” saying the nation’s laws should help people become citizens and that immigrants should be given due process. “We must secure borders, but we must also secure justice,” she states on her campaign website.

She also said books containing sexually explicit content should be removed from schools, though schools should have sexual education.

“Children should be focusing on good character, character-building, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, self-control, all of those type things,” she said. “I know a lot of people — liberals and different ones — will disagree with me on that. I have a lot of conservative views, and I am standing on the Word of God.”

A native of Mt. Vernon, Ray worked in human resources until she had a daughter who has autism. She then went to LeTourneau University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in education, and she taught at East Texas schools for more than a decade. She later worked in real estate.

Ray said she believes God called her to run for Congress after what she said was a “traumatic” experience in 2022. She claims she was defrauded by a contractor who was rebuilding her home, and she experienced a mental health crisis, according to her campaign website. She spanked her child, who called 911. Ray was arrested on a charge of assault, though the charge was dismissed.

Ray has written books about the experience, which are available on Amazon.

She later established an organization called “My Children Are Not Your Toys, LLC” to advocate for children and families impacted by “trauma” related to government-run child protective services.

Ray said she wants to “embrace Republicans” and that she will be a “leader for all of us.”

For information about Ray’s campaign, visit www.masikaakilahray.com/.

The 1st District of Texas comprises roughly 776,000 East Texans across 17 counties.

Moran was first elected to Congress in November 2022 and is serving his second term. Before that, he was Smith County’s judge.

Ray joins what is becoming a crowded Democratic field for the March primary. Dax Alexander and Tracy Andrus also have announced their candidacy.

In addition, Ryan Nichols, a Longview man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has announced he plans to challenge Moran in the March Republican primary.

The general election is in November 2026.