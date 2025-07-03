Blue Cross working ‘closely’ with Christus to reach new agreement Published 5:45 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas released a statement on Wednesday regarding the ongoing negotiations between the insurance carrier and Christus Health.

“We’re in active negotiations with Christus Health. The current contracts were set to expire on July 1, 2025, but we’ve extended them to Aug. 1, 2025, to work on reaching a new agreement,” BCBSTX said. “We value the care that Christus Health provides our members and are working closely with them to sign new contracts before that date.”

Blue Cross said its goal “is to protect our members and customers’ access to quality care at affordable rates.”







“If we cannot reach an agreement, our members will continue to have access to a network of doctors, health care professionals, hospitals, and facilities throughout Texas,” BCBSTX said.Members who are pr

egnant or are being treated for a disability, acute condition or life-threatening illness may qualify for continuity of care. This means they would continue to receive care at Christus Health at in-network rates.

If a deal is not reached before that deadline, thousands of patients could lose in-network access to Christus facilities.

Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) said in a Monday evening update that the entities have extended their current contract while they continue negotiating.

“I’ve been working with both parties to come to a reasonable conclusion to protect patients of East Texas,” Dean said in a social media post Monday evening.

The move could lead to higher out-of-pocket medical costs and limited care options for many Texans. Residents living in Texas but insured through Blue Cross Blue Shield plans from other states may also be impacted, the hospital system said.

According to Christus Health, the organization has been in negotiations with the insurer for months in an effort to secure “reasonable insurance reimbursement rates” but said it has received “unfavorable responses.”

“Despite months of negotiations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has so far been unwilling to seriously consider Christus Health’s requests for equitable reimbursement rates to cover the rising costs of providing quality health care,” Christus said in a statement. “The company’s aggressive negotiation tactics recently used with other health systems also raise concerns about their commitment to reach a fair contract.”

Christus said its emergency departments will remain open to all patients, regardless of insurance status.

Christus Health’s communications team has not yet responded for further comment, but this story will be updated if more information is made available.

Facilities impacted

If the contract is not renewed, the following Christus Health facilities will no longer be in-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas members as of Aug. 1:

Christus Health Northeast Texas:

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Centers in Northpark, Kilgore, Longview and Marshall

Christus Mother Frances Hospitals in Canton, Jacksonville (Critical Access Hospital), South Tyler, Sulphur Springs (Rural Hospital), Tyler and Winnsboro (Critical Access Hospital)

Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital – Tyler

Christus St. Michael Health System – Texarkana

Christus St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta (Critical Access Hospital)

Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital

Christus Trinity Clinic – all Texas locations

Trincare Clinical Laboratory – all Texas locations

Christus Health Southeast Texas:

St. Elizabeth Hospital

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Critical Access Hospital)

Southeast Texas Orthopedics and Bariatric Center

St. Elizabeth Outpatient Pavilion

St. Mary Outpatient Center Mid County

Hospital Orange

Christus Trinity Clinic – all Texas locations

Trincare Clinical Laboratory – all Texas locations

Christus Santa Rosa Health Care System:

Hospitals in Alamo Heights, Westover Hills, San Marcos and New Braunfels

Christus Children’s Hospital

Rehabilitation Services – New Braunfels

Outpatient Imaging – New Braunfels

Emergency Centers – Alon and Creekside

Christus Surgery Centers in Olympia Hills and Alamo Heights

Christus Santa Rosa Physician Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Stone Oak, New Braunfels and San Marcos

Christus Trinity Clinic – all Texas locations

Trincare Clinical Laboratory – all Texas locations

Christus Spohn Health System:

Corpus Christi South, Shoreline and Surgical Hospital locations

Christus Spohn Hospitals in Alice, Beeville and Kleberg (all Critical Access Hospitals)

Christus Trinity Clinic – all Texas locations

Trincare Clinical Laboratory – all Texas locations

Health plans affected

The following Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas plans will be affected if the contract ends:

Blue Advantage HMO (BAV)

Blue Choice PPO

Blue Essentials HMO

Blue Cross Medicare Advantage HMO

Blue Cross Medicare Advantage PPO

Medicaid

FEP Blue Standard, FEP Blue Basic and FEP Blue Focus

Additionally, the ParPlan network will also be terminated if a deal is not reached.

While the negotiation is officially between Christus Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, patients insured through other Blue Cross plans may also be affected if they receive care at Christus facilities in Texas.

“This negotiation may impact Blue Cross Blue Shield plans from other states,” the organization stated. “We recommend you call the number listed on your Blue Cross Blue Shield card for assistance. If you wish to continue to receive services at Christus Health and your plan has no out-of-network benefits available, we offer several financial options, including but not limited to single case agreements with BCBSTX, cash pay options and payment plans.”

Christus aims to reach agreement

Christus said it is making good-faith efforts to negotiate fair insurance rates.

“Christus Health remains dedicated to reaching an agreement … that is in the best interest of employers, physicians, our care centers and most importantly, our patients,” the organization said. “We are hopeful the same is true for BCBSTX.”

For more information, visit Christus Health’s page about the agreement status: www.christushealth.org/plan-care/bill-pay/networks/bcbstx.