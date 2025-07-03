Box fan distribution underway to help Tyler residents stay cool Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more From left to right: Kim Campbell, senior manager, customer advocacy for TXU; Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, executive director of PATH; Tiffany Damskov, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of East Texas; and Noe Balderas, emergency services director at PATH. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/7 Swipe or click to see more A group of supporters came to Meals on Wheels to prepare for distributing box fans to a community in need. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Cynthia Hensley, a box fan recipient, is grateful for the relief. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/7 Swipe or click to see more Noe Balderas, emergency services director of PATH, tells box fan recipient Cynthia Hensley about the services they provide should she need any assistance. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Tiffany Damskov, executive director of Meals on Wheels of East Texas with Jackie Ford, one of the box fan recipients. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 6/7 Swipe or click to see more From left to right: Kim Campbell, senior manager, customer advocacy for TXU; Tiffany Damskov, executive director of Meals on Wheels of East Texas; Tyler resident Vertie Mae Curley; Noe Balderas, emergency services director at PATH, and State Rep. Daniel Alders. (Meals on Wheels of East Texas Facebook Page/contributed Photo) 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Meals on Wheels of East Texas, TXU Energy, and PATH team up to provide box fans to vulnerable community members during the hottest months of the year. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

As summer temperatures continue to soar, Meals on Wheels of East Texas, TXU Energy, and PATH (People Attempting to Help) have once again teamed up to launch their annual “Beat the Heat” program. The initiative aims to provide relief from the intense heat by distributing box fans to residents who are most at risk.

“It’s amazing because many of them are shut-in and have limited mobility and limited access to the means to purchase fans or to crank up the air so it’s cooler,” said Tiffany Damskov, executive director of Meals on Wheels of East Texas. “This really is a safety issue. It helps them be more comfortable in their homes and feel safer.”

What began four years ago as a response to a single client’s plea for a fan has grown into a robust, community-driven effort. That first request prompted Meals on Wheels to turn to social media, and PATH stepped in with their annual fan drive. This partnership has since evolved, allowing the groups to reach even more East Texans in need each year.







“When we saw that there was a need for shut-ins who received meals from Meals on Wheels, we collaborated with Meals on Wheels and began to take fans to people who wouldn’t be able to come to our office to get them,” said Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, executive director for PATH.

TXU Energy is contributing $5,000 this year to support the effort, as PATH prepares to distribute around 1,000 fans across the area. Meals on Wheels has already received requests from more than 100 clients and collected over 60 fans so far. Donations will continue throughout the summer to meet ongoing demand, especially for those without access to air conditioning.

“Box fans are great because they are low cost for you to be able to operate the fans, just cents a day,” said Kim Campbell, Senior Manager, Customer Advocacy at TXU Energy. “And they’re portable, you can carry them from your bedroom to your living room to your kitchen, wherever you may be, and it will help cool your body temperature 3 to 5 degrees.”

In addition to providing practical support, the fan giveaway also helps alleviate feelings of isolation. Volunteers delivering the fans during Meals on Wheels visits offer a friendly face and provide vital social connection, enhancing the impact of the program beyond just material assistance.

“It’s such a blessing not just to take a fan or to take a meal, but to sit down and visit with somebody who doesn’t get visitors throughout the day and so you get a chance just to connect with people and that’s what we do best,” Wilson-Lobaugh said.

The need for such a program is more critical than ever as temperatures rise and economic challenges continue to make it difficult for many to keep their homes cool. For 25 years, TXU Energy’s “Beat the Heat” program has been a cornerstone of summer safety, helping to keep thousands of Texans safe and comfortable.

“We all know that the heat can be unbearable and just a breeze in a small space in your home, in your living room makes a tremendous difference in being able to survive that,” said State Rep. Daniel Alders. “So it truly is a blessing and I’m grateful for TXU and PATH and all the organizations who step up to ensure that these folks are being taken care of.”

Alders and his family — wife Joanna and their two girls, Trinity and Madeline — joined several community representatives to deliver the box fans to the individuals in need.

“Tyler is the community that it is because of partners like this,” Alders said. “These members of our community are really a testament to our desire to take care of our folks here in East Texas and we’re just incredibly grateful for that and want to make sure that we help and support their efforts.”

TXU Energy provides bill payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid program. This program helps families experiencing financial hardship, regardless of income level, by providing support for electricity bills during times of crisis, such as medical emergencies or job loss.

“We never want someone choosing between feeding their families, buying their medications, paying their rent, and paying their electric bills,” Campbell said.

For more details on how to get involved, donate, or receive assistance, visit Meals on Wheels of East Texas or PATH. Residents needing help with electricity bills can also reach out to TXU Energy’s Aid programs by calling 211 or visiting 211texas.org.