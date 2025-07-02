Tyler Morning Telegraph will be delivered digitally for July 4 holiday Published 4:15 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

As always, our team at the Tyler Morning Telegraph wants to keep you connected to your community, and that does not change on Independence Day.

While the postal carriers are off celebrating the Fourth of July, we will be unable to deliver a physical newspaper to your mailbox, but we will be publish an e-Edition on Friday, July 4 to keep you informed on the most essential news in your community. No matter if you’re traveling or spending the holiday season at home, you will have the convenience of reading the e-Edition on our website. Stories are also published on our website at tylerpaper.com throughout the day each day as news develops in our community. If you need assistance accessing the e-Edition or have other questions, our dedicated customer service representatives are available via chat on our website or by calling 903-597-1121. Our representatives are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thank you for your readership. Happy Independence Day to you and yours.