Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Linda Stephens passed away on June 27, 2025, in Winnsboro, at the age of 79. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at Beeler Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, July 1, 2025 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.