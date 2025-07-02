East Texas lawmaker pushes to restrict explicit books, wants bill on special session agenda Published 5:20 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TYLER — A controversial bill aiming to limit children’s access to explicit books in public libraries is gaining new momentum in East Texas.

House Bill 3225 is back in focus after Texas state Rep. Daniel Alders, R-Tyler, urged Gov. Greg Abbott to add it to the special session.

Supporters say it protects kids from explicit content, while critics raise censorship concerns.

“We’re pretty strict on what they can access just because we feel, my husband (and) I feel it’s our job to guard their hearts and minds,” parent Magan Walker said.







