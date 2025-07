Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A funeral service for Cheryl Grimes, 77, of Rusk, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. She will be laid to rest at Henry Cemetery in Gallatin. Cheryl was born January 26, 1948, in Houston, and passed away June 25, 2025, in Rusk.