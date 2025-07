Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A celebration of life for Bonnie “Beth” Saucillo, 67, formerly of Jacksonville, will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be Monday, June 30, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.