U.S. Rep. Moran honors 2nd annual Texas Congressional Service Award winners
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) has announced this year’s recipients of the Texas First Congressional Award, an annual honor he created to spotlight outstanding high school students across the First District of Texas. Now in its second year, the award celebrates young leaders who demonstrate exceptional character, service, and commitment to their communities.
“I am thrilled to announce this year’s recipients of the Texas First Congressional Service Award,” said Moran (R-Tyler). “Each of these students has answered the call to serve with humility, dedication, and purpose. Their leadership is sincere, their impact is real, and their example is powerful. I’m confident that their service will inspire even more young Texans to step up and give back in the years ahead.”
The Texas First Congressional Service Award is not a scholarship, but a distinct honor designed to recognize students in the First Congressional District of Texas who have demonstrated a strong commitment to service. Schools are encouraged to nominate one male and one female student, ideally in their junior or senior year.
To learn more or submit a nomination, email Robbin.Bass@mail.house.gov.
2025 Texas First Congressional Service Award recipients:
Center High School (Center):
Melody Khan
Caleb Mosley
Pittsburg High School (Pittsburg):
Jareely Espinoza
Connor Gilbert
Tyler High School (Tyler:
Ruby Ayala-Ponce
Marshall High School (Marshall):
Sydney Walsh
Cameron Archield
Pine Tree High School (Longview):
Adrian Juarez Vega
Rachel Malloy
Gilmer High School (Gilmer):
Marithza Jaramillo
Mount Vernon High School (Mount Vernon):
Abigail Bentley
Brandyn Gutierrez
Panola Early College High School (Carthage):
Jason Meek
Hallsville High School (Hallsville):
Evelyn Labay
Jose Juarez
De Kalb High School (De Kalb):
Caleb Bowles
Kyndra Andrews
New Diana High School (Diana):
Olivia Carder
Ayden Hamilton
Carlisle High School (Rusk County):
Jessica Gabriela Hernandez
Mount Pleasant High School (Mount Pleasant):
Diya Desai
Tanner Marshall
Texas High School (Texarkana):
Kyndal Lee
Bryce DePriest
Cumberland High School (Tyler):
Courtney Erickson
Jose Sanchez
New Boston High School (New Boston):
Brook Higginbotham
Sawyer Hobson
Maud High School (Maud):
James Slyder Sanders
Jefferson High School (Jefferson):
Aiden Slayde Cooner
Eden Alexandria Hopes
Trinity Schools of Texas (Longview):
McKenzie Brown
Mount Enterprise High School (Mount Enterprise):
Jaxon Jones
Carthage High School (Carthage):
Jadyn Baker
Hailey Compton
West Rusk High School (New London):
Dustyn Redden
Bishop High School (Bishop):
Nathan Glosson
Allison Harrell
Gladewater High School (Gladewater):
Landon Henry Brown
Trently Sky Gamel
Tyler Legacy High School (Tyler):
Caroline Hines
Matthew Scheusner
Spring Hill High School (Longview):
Hannah Fiscus
Caden Castleberry
Rivercrest High School (Bogata):
Ramsey Blagg
Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse):
Caroline Joy Weissmann
Tony Starns
Brook Hill High School (Bullard):
Caroline Smith
Jacob McLain