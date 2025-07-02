U.S. Rep. Moran honors 2nd annual Texas Congressional Service Award winners Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) has announced this year’s recipients of the Texas First Congressional Award, an annual honor he created to spotlight outstanding high school students across the First District of Texas. Now in its second year, the award celebrates young leaders who demonstrate exceptional character, service, and commitment to their communities.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s recipients of the Texas First Congressional Service Award,” said Moran (R-Tyler). “Each of these students has answered the call to serve with humility, dedication, and purpose. Their leadership is sincere, their impact is real, and their example is powerful. I’m confident that their service will inspire even more young Texans to step up and give back in the years ahead.”

The Texas First Congressional Service Award is not a scholarship, but a distinct honor designed to recognize students in the First Congressional District of Texas who have demonstrated a strong commitment to service. Schools are encouraged to nominate one male and one female student, ideally in their junior or senior year.







To learn more or submit a nomination, email Robbin.Bass@mail.house.gov.

2025 Texas First Congressional Service Award recipients:

Center High School (Center):

Melody Khan

Caleb Mosley

Pittsburg High School (Pittsburg):

Jareely Espinoza

Connor Gilbert

Tyler High School (Tyler:

Ruby Ayala-Ponce

Marshall High School (Marshall):

Sydney Walsh

Cameron Archield

Pine Tree High School (Longview):

Adrian Juarez Vega

Rachel Malloy

Gilmer High School (Gilmer):

Marithza Jaramillo

Mount Vernon High School (Mount Vernon):

Abigail Bentley

Brandyn Gutierrez

Panola Early College High School (Carthage):

Jason Meek

Hallsville High School (Hallsville):

Evelyn Labay

Jose Juarez

De Kalb High School (De Kalb):

Caleb Bowles

Kyndra Andrews

New Diana High School (Diana):

Olivia Carder

Ayden Hamilton

Carlisle High School (Rusk County):

Jessica Gabriela Hernandez

Mount Pleasant High School (Mount Pleasant):

Diya Desai

Tanner Marshall

Texas High School (Texarkana):

Kyndal Lee

Bryce DePriest

Cumberland High School (Tyler):

Courtney Erickson

Jose Sanchez

New Boston High School (New Boston):

Brook Higginbotham

Sawyer Hobson

Maud High School (Maud):

James Slyder Sanders

Jefferson High School (Jefferson):

Aiden Slayde Cooner

Eden Alexandria Hopes

Trinity Schools of Texas (Longview):

McKenzie Brown

Mount Enterprise High School (Mount Enterprise):

Jaxon Jones

Carthage High School (Carthage):

Jadyn Baker

Hailey Compton

West Rusk High School (New London):

Dustyn Redden

Bishop High School (Bishop):

Nathan Glosson

Allison Harrell

Gladewater High School (Gladewater):

Landon Henry Brown

Trently Sky Gamel

Tyler Legacy High School (Tyler):

Caroline Hines

Matthew Scheusner

Spring Hill High School (Longview):

Hannah Fiscus

Caden Castleberry

Rivercrest High School (Bogata):

Ramsey Blagg

Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse):

Caroline Joy Weissmann

Tony Starns

Brook Hill High School (Bullard):

Caroline Smith

Jacob McLain