Chapel Hill ISD’s Lamond Dean named Regional Winner for the 2025 Superintendent of the Year Award Published 5:10 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Lamond Dean, Superintendent of Chapel Hill ISD, has been selected as the Regional Winner for Region 7 in the 2025 Superintendent of the Year competition, an annual recognition presented by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

“I am deeply honored to be named Regional Superintendent of the Year,” Dean said. “This recognition is not about me as an individual, but a reflection of the incredible work of our students, staff, board of trustees, families, and community. Together, we have focused on creating opportunities for every student to succeed, and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team.”

The regional winners are selected by committees at each participating education service center in the state. Those committees meet each spring to consider the nominees put forward by school boards in their respective regions.







“I want to thank all member school boards for their work in nominating superintendents to be considered for this prestigious award,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “The process includes a lengthy application in addition to a board vote, so we know that the nominees have the full support of their trustees.”

Troxell also thanked all of the participating ESCs that screened and interviewed nominees to determine their regional winner. “These regional selection committees are essential to the success of the Superintendent of the Year program, which has been honoring excellence in Texas public education for more than three decades.”

To be eligible for the award, nominated candidates must have served in their position with their current board for at least three years. Other criteria include accomplishments in the areas of public education leadership, management, school climate, board and community relations, fiscal management, school improvement, and instructional leadership.

“I am grateful to my colleagues across the region who inspire and challenge me daily, and I look forward to continuing our shared work to support public education,” Dean said. “This honor motivates me even more to serve with integrity, vision, and a commitment to excellence on behalf of the students and families in our district and region.”

As the representative of Region 7, Dean and the other regional winners will now move on to the next phase of the competition. In August, they will be interviewed by a committee of the TASB Board of Directors to determine one of the five state finalists for the prestigious Superintendent of the Year title, which will be announced during the 2025 txEDCON, scheduled this year for Sept. 11-14 in Houston.