New partnership will cut healthcare costs for pre-trial detainees in Smith County Published 5:15 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Smith County Commissioners Court approved a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to partner with Health Plan Freedom, Inc. in a move designed to reduce healthcare costs for pre-trial detainees at the county jail.

The agreement establishes the Pre-Trial Inmate Insurance Program, which will provide healthcare coverage for eligible detainees through the Affordable Care Act. Chief Deputy Gary Pinkerton told Commissioners Court the program is available at no cost to the county and will significantly ease the financial burden of inmate medical care.

Pinkerton explained that while attending conferences, law enforcement leaders will explore vendors to see what technologies or new programs are being offered. At one of those professional conferences, Pinkerton said Chief Deputy Tim Jones learned about a program in health solutions designed to help counties offset medical expenses for inmates who are awaiting trial.







Medical care for inmates is a significant expense for county jails. Since federal rules typically block incarcerated individuals from using Medicaid, counties are left responsible for covering healthcare costs. Programs like the one approved Tuesday aim to alleviate some of these costs by working within the framework of the Affordable Care Act.

“This is one of my big concerns… the exploding cost of inmate care,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner John Moore. “I’m glad you guys are looking for solutions like this, and I’m glad you brought it to us.”

Pinkerton said he has a pre-trial detainee who has been in the hospital for several weeks with a bill of about $75,000. If the program was in place already, the county could’ve saved $50,000.

“He’s one of those that the charges is so severe that you can’t get him out,” Pinkerton said. “But he is a pre-trial detainee so he would be one that I think would qualify for a program like this.”

According to HealthCare.gov, to qualify for the program, individuals must be in jail or prison awaiting the outcome of their charges or ‘pending disposition’ of their case. This includes anyone who has not been convicted yet but is being held in detention while their trial or legal process is underway.

Pinkerton also mentioned that Health Plan Freedom, Inc. is already working with jails across the country, including many in Texas.