Drilling Reports from June 8-14, 2025:
Published 5:05 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Completions:
Anderson, Energy Transfer Company, Energy Transfer Fuel/1, 6000, 5.5 Miles Southeast of Cayuga
Angelia, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Diamer/1H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 120, 2.4 Miles North of Huntington
Harrison, Rose City Resources LLC, Cooner/1H, Whelan (Pettit), 6798, 5 Miles Northwest of Harleton
Harrison, Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, Bergin H (AW)/8H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 24365, 8.5 Miles North of Longview
Harrison, Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, Bergin I (AW)/9H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 23660, 8.5 Miles North of Longview
Nacogdoches, Sonerra Resources Corporation, Moon Pie/61, Nacogdoches, 398, 15 Miles Southeast of Nacogdoches
San Augustine, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Horst East/1H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 14670, 5 Miles Northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Horst West/1HB, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13795, 5 Miles Northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Shiloh/4H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13120, 8 Miles Northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine, Brahma Services LLC, Bland Lake 1 SWD/1, Carthage, 5322, 3.4 Miles Northeast of San Augustine
Smith, Valence Operating Company, Shubert/1H, Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM), 8977, 2.2 Miles Southwest of Noonday
Smith, Valence Operating Company, Hemphill/1H, Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM), 8904, 2.2 Miles Southwest of Noonday
Smith, Valence Operating Company, Anderson/2H, Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM), 8700, 2.4 Miles South of Noonday
Smith, Valence Operating Company, Jones/1H, Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM), 8830, 2.4 Miles South of Noonday
Wood, Montare Operating LTD, Puckett ‘A’/5, Neuhoff (Buda-Woodbine), 9565, 7.6 Miles Northeast of Mineola