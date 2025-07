Business Names: June 18-26, 2025 Published 5:15 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Assumed names filed in Smith County from June 18-26, 2025:

Walfre Damian doing business as Tinos Tacos

Keilah Brooke Eikner doing business as Meadows and Mercy





Parthina Marie Brown doing business as Tees Commercial Cleaning Services

Camden Kyle Shilling doing business as Modisette

Cheney Lee Turner doing business as The Sprinkler Man

Laura Ann Koricanek doing business as His Glory Woodworks

Gregory P Trottier doing business as Lonestar Academy Baseball & Softball

Diba Llolanda Dickey doing business as Gannys Nest

Tawanna Sharell Ford doing business as Touched by Angels of East Texas

Tabitha Ellen Smith doing business as Shear Magnolia Salon

Ramon Balderrama Jr doing business as RB Metal Work

Breden Jamell Ford doing business as Loot Supply

Jessica Zuniga doing business as Zi & Co

James Allen Reid doing business as JP Wraps and Design

Lekendrae Demontrel Mass doing business as Mass Connection

Janie Marie Gama doing business as Mariebella

Francisco Hernandez Perez abandoning assumed name Panchitos Autoworks

Francisco Hernandez Perez doing business as Panchitos Autoworks

Eli Daniel Langston abandoning assumed name Madd Hatter The

Eli Daniel Langston doing business as Ledbetter Fence & Exteriors

Dennis Gray doing business as Winston Mobile Cleaning Service

Joy Bruner Champagne doing business as Champagne House

Steven Knezevic doing business as SK Infusion

Cornickolus Lee Henderson doing business as Cleaning Surgeon

Joe Roland Jr Duffer doing business as 2nd Chance Detailing

Joe Roland Jr Duffer abandoning assumed name 2nd Chance Detailing

Chukwuemeka Ibeziako Nzenwa doing business as Strong Foundation Counseling and Substance Abuse Recovery

Alexia Yareli Garza abandoning assumed name Freshly Stitched

Janee Rashel Walker doing business as Funne Fries

Jordan Loy doing business as Bearded Dad Drones

Alfred Brosing Racey doing business as Represent Truth

Alexia Yareli Garza doing business as Freshly Stitched