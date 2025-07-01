Building permits: June 18-26, 2025 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler from June 18-26, 2025:

Kyle Cox, 6589 Oak Hill Blvd Bldg 2, Commercial remodel, $300,000.00

Brian Nast, 4801 S Broadway Ave 103, Commercial interior remodel, $42,500





Paragon Construction, 3258 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Commercial remodel, $450,000

Woodland Builders, 13211 Peninsula Rd, Residential grading, $15,000

HGR General Contractors, 800 E Dawson St, Commercial interior remodel, $381,034

AZAG Holdings, 17970 Sunshine Ln, Residential swimming pool, $50,000

Bellano Homes, 6622 Bendale Dr, New single-family residential, $200,000

Bellano Homes, 6618 Bendale Dr, New single-family residential, $200,000

One World Energy, 1616 Austin Dr, Solar panel installation, $35,071

Alsobrook Pool, 1211 Colt Ln, New pool installation, $130,000

Stonewater Roofing, 500 N Bois D Arc Ave, Commercial roof replacement, $868,000

Humphrey & Associates, 1600 W Southwest Loop 323, New electrical work, $156,469

Project One Roofing, 5021 Stagecoach Dr, Residential roof replacement, $21,313

Kelly A/C & Heating, 410 W Southwest Loop 323 Ste A, Commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000