Tyler animal shelter offers free adoptions with donation of 2 box fans Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

As summer heats up, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with PATH (People Attempting to Help) to make a meaningful difference for local families and animals in need of loving homes.

This July, adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived with the donation of two new box fans. These fans will be donated to PATH, a local nonprofit that supports East Texans facing hardship.

PATH offers various essential services, including rent and utility assistance, emergency prescriptions, food, dental and vision care, and affordable housing. Each year, PATH serves more than 25,000 individuals across the region. The donated fans will help PATH clients stay cool and safe during the extreme summer heat, as many of them lack adequate air conditioning.





Typically, adoption fees are $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. With this month’s promotion, a donation of two box fans replaces the adoption fee.

All adopted animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. To view pets available for adoption, visit the city’s website at TylerTexas.gov and search for “Pets Available for Adoption.” To apply online, go to the “Adopt a Pet” page and use the animal’s ID number when submitting the application.

The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. For more information, call 903-535-0045.