DPS: Six people died in I-20 crash caused by man who fell asleep at wheel of 18-wheeler Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Elmo Fire Department and other agencies respond to a seven-vehicle crash on I-20 Saturday afternoon. Five people died, several were injured and one person was arrested. (Contributed Photo)

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A sixth person has died after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 20 near Terrell.

Five others were pronounced dead at the scene, and a sixth person died from their injuries, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday afternoon. A suspect was arrested in the crash, which involved seven vehicles.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 just east of Hiram Road in Kaufman County.





Texas DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said preliminary investigation revealed traffic was already backed up on the interstate due to a previous crash. The driver of a semi-truck allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, striking a Ford-F150 carrying five people, DPS said.

That semi-truck, of Hope Trans LLC, was then pushed into two other semi-trucks. One of the semis jack-knifed due to the impact and hit three other vehicles.

Others were injured.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released by authorities and will be withheld until next of kin can be notified for each victim.

Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, 27, was arrested Saturday and charged with five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Texas DPS said.

The affected portion of the interstate reopened later overnight after being closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.