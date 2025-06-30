Traffic advisories issued for roadwork in Tyler Published 8:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The City of Tyler has announced two traffic advisories as crews begin roadway repairs on South Vine Avenue and East Rieck Road.

On East Rieck Road, crews will be conducting base repairs between South Broadway Avenue and New Copeland Road from Monday, June 30, through Monday July 7. Lane closures are expected, and drivers should anticipate delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

South Vine Avenue will be closed between West Houston Street and West Bryan Street from Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 30, for brick street repairs. Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closures.





Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive cautiously in construction zones.