East Texas photographers honored during Texas Bank and Trust’s annual photo contest Published 7:45 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Forty-three entries were honored Sunday as part of Texas Bank and Trust’s annual Photography Contest and Exhibition.

Sunday’s awards reception at the bank’s main lobby in downtown Longview was the kickoff of a two-week photo exhibit at the bank, 300 E. Whaley St.

Representing 68 communities, 134 photographers submitted 620 images depicting life in Texas. Cash prizes were awarded to winning photographs in four categories — Fine Art, Human Interest, Landscape/Nature and Spirit of Texas.





Other awards were the Chairman’s Award, the Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award, the President’s Award, the Christmas Card Award, the OMNIClub Birthday Card Award and Best of Show.

Winning photographs will appear in the Texas Bank and Trust 2026 Collector’s Calendar.

The juror for this year’s competition was Ken Kirk, “a seasoned photographer who began his career with 35mm film more than 20 years ago, before transitioning to digital photography,” the bank said in a statement.

“His extensive portfolio encompasses portrait, landscape, commercial, and travel photography.”

Ballots for the People’s Choice Award will be available during the two-week exhibition period, and the winner will be announced the following week.

This year’s top winners are:

Fine art

First place: Linda Davidson

Second place: Kathleen Alvizo

Third place: Spring Rose

Human interest

First place: Rhonda Cook

Second place: Jim Bird

Third place: Jim Bird

Landscape/nature

First place: Alex Woodcock

Second place: Rolan Ranido

Third place: Sherry Tisdale

Spirit of Texas

First place: Becky Koesel

Second place: Cliff McKenzie

Third place: Tom Rice

Best of Show

Becky Koesel, “Before the Draw”

Chairman’s Award

Linda Davidson, “Little League Memories”

Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award

Shawn Hudgins, “The Last Deposit in Talpa”

President’s Award

Evelyn T. Campbell, “The Stars of Texas”

Christmas Card Award

W.H. Lanier, “Explosion of Christmas”

OMNIClub Birthday Card Award

BJ Wood, “Why the Cow Jumped Over the Moon”