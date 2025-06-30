East Texas photographers honored during Texas Bank and Trust’s annual photo contest
Published 7:45 am Monday, June 30, 2025
Forty-three entries were honored Sunday as part of Texas Bank and Trust’s annual Photography Contest and Exhibition.
Sunday’s awards reception at the bank’s main lobby in downtown Longview was the kickoff of a two-week photo exhibit at the bank, 300 E. Whaley St.
Representing 68 communities, 134 photographers submitted 620 images depicting life in Texas. Cash prizes were awarded to winning photographs in four categories — Fine Art, Human Interest, Landscape/Nature and Spirit of Texas.
Other awards were the Chairman’s Award, the Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award, the President’s Award, the Christmas Card Award, the OMNIClub Birthday Card Award and Best of Show.
Winning photographs will appear in the Texas Bank and Trust 2026 Collector’s Calendar.
The juror for this year’s competition was Ken Kirk, “a seasoned photographer who began his career with 35mm film more than 20 years ago, before transitioning to digital photography,” the bank said in a statement.
“His extensive portfolio encompasses portrait, landscape, commercial, and travel photography.”
Ballots for the People’s Choice Award will be available during the two-week exhibition period, and the winner will be announced the following week.
This year’s top winners are:
Fine art
First place: Linda Davidson
Second place: Kathleen Alvizo
Third place: Spring Rose
Human interest
First place: Rhonda Cook
Second place: Jim Bird
Third place: Jim Bird
Landscape/nature
First place: Alex Woodcock
Second place: Rolan Ranido
Third place: Sherry Tisdale
Spirit of Texas
First place: Becky Koesel
Second place: Cliff McKenzie
Third place: Tom Rice
Best of Show
Becky Koesel, “Before the Draw”
Chairman’s Award
Linda Davidson, “Little League Memories”
Vice Chairman’s Birthday Card Award
Shawn Hudgins, “The Last Deposit in Talpa”
President’s Award
Evelyn T. Campbell, “The Stars of Texas”
Christmas Card Award
W.H. Lanier, “Explosion of Christmas”
OMNIClub Birthday Card Award
BJ Wood, “Why the Cow Jumped Over the Moon”