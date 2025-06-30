Hundreds attend Tyler town hall with Beto O’Rourke, who urged unity, action Published 10:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

1/22 Swipe or click to see more Beto O’Rourke addresses attendees during the town hall at Tyler’s Holiday Inn. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/22 Swipe or click to see more Audience members listen attentively during Beto O’Rourke’s town hall at Tyler’s Holiday Inn. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/22 Swipe or click to see more Masika Akilah Ray, conservative Democrat running for Texas Congressional District One, attends the town hall to connect with voters and discuss key issues. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/22 Swipe or click to see more Residents engage in a town hall discussion about healthcare, education, and local concerns. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 5/22 Swipe or click to see more Residents engage in a town hall discussion about healthcare, education, and local concerns. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 6/22 Swipe or click to see more O’Rourke listens as community members share concerns about healthcare and education. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 7/22 Swipe or click to see more A participant discusses the challenges women face accessing healthcare in East Texas during the town hall. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 8/22 Swipe or click to see more A local resident addresses the crowd during the town hall with Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 9/22 Swipe or click to see more Beto O’Rourke listens as community members share concerns about healthcare and education (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 10/22 Swipe or click to see more Speakers took turns sharing their perspectives on issues affecting East Texas at the town hall Sunday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 11/22 Swipe or click to see more A community member takes the microphone to share concerns during the town hall with Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 12/22 Swipe or click to see more A puppy enjoys the town hall event with attendees Sunday in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 13/22 Swipe or click to see more Attendees gather at Tyler’s Holiday Inn for a town hall with Beto O’Rourke on Sunday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 14/22 Swipe or click to see more A speaker shares personal experiences during Sunday’s town hall with Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 15/22 Swipe or click to see more Community members raise questions and concerns during Beto O’Rourke’s Tyler town hall on Sunday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 16/22 Swipe or click to see more Kandra Logan called for Democrats to take a tougher approach, saying, “I know they say when they go low, we should go high, but I think we need to get a little dirty,” during Sunday’s town hall with Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 17/22 Swipe or click to see more Geraldine Johnson spoke about the financial hardships that forced her and her husband to give up their home during Sunday’s town hall with Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 18/22 Swipe or click to see more Attendees fill the conference center at Tyler’s Holiday Inn for Beto O’Rourke’s town hall on Sunday. More than 880 people were present. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 19/22 Swipe or click to see more Community members listen during Sunday’s town hall hosted by Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 20/22 Swipe or click to see more Former U.S. Diplomat Christian Wright introduces Beto O'Rourke at the Tyler town hall. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 21/22 Swipe or click to see more Community members listen during Sunday’s town hall hosted by Beto O’Rourke in Tyler. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 22/22 Swipe or click to see more Smith County Democratic Party Chair Hector Garza at the Beto O'Rourke town hall at the Holiday Inn on Sunday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Nearly 900 people filled the conference center at Holiday Inn in Tyler on Sunday for a town hall with Beto O’Rourke. The former congressman’s stop in Tyler was part of a multi-city tour focused on state and federal issues.

“We encourage Republicans, Democrats, Independents, voters, and non-voters alike to join us in a conversation about the future of this country,” O’Rourke said.

The town hall was an open-ended forum where participants were free to ask questions or raise concerns on any topic. No questions were screened in advance, and attendees were not vetted based on political affiliation or other differences.





“I believe that in order for this country to get back on its feet, we have to come together and in order to come together, we can’t divide by party or race or any other difference between us,” O’Rourke said. “So these town halls are a great chance to bring people together and work on the things that will make this country better.”

Water and representation in East Texas

O’Rourke identified water rights as one of the most pressing concerns for East Texans, pointing to the growing fear that rural water supplies could be diverted to major cities like Dallas and Fort Worth. He said the possibility of pipelines carrying water out of East Texas reflects a broader trend of political and economic power being concentrated in the hands of the wealthy, often at the expense of everyday residents.

“People here work hard and play by the rules, yet they’re left scrambling while the powerful call the shots,” he said. “Whether it’s water, hospitals shutting down, or schools losing funding, it’s everyday Texans paying the price.”

O’Rourke also pointed to a lack of political accountability in East Texas, saying Democrats have historically avoided the region, leaving residents without strong representation.

“I think we need a positive vision either that one or the one that you will share with me right now, or one that we come up with together that vision matched with the action necessary to see it through because action, that’s the antidote to despair,” O’Rourke said. “And it is the key to victory.”

Healthcare, education, and rights

O’Rourke spoke about expanding Medicaid in Texas, noting that the state leads the nation in the number of uninsured residents. He tied the issue to rural hospital closures, saying it’s not only a health crisis but also an economic one for communities like those in East Texas.

He also addressed public education, criticizing efforts to defund public schools and expand private school vouchers. O’Rourke emphasized that such policies hurt teachers, students, and rural communities.

On reproductive rights, O’Rourke called abortion access essential healthcare and criticized Texas laws that have forced women to leave the state for care. He urged voters to stand up for personal freedoms and oppose government interference in medical decisions.

Throughout the event, O’Rourke referenced key moments in American history, drawing parallels between past political struggles and today’s challenges. He spoke about President Lyndon B. Johnson’s role in advancing civil rights, saying Texas has a legacy of both progress and setbacks when it comes to equality and voting access.

“What a perverse irony that this state came up with the Voting Rights Act,” O’Rourke said. “It is now tougher to vote in Texas than anywhere else.”

Running for office?

O’Rourke acknowledged his high-profile losses with humor, saying most people probably know him from “losing races.” He framed those campaigns as part of the ongoing fight for change, not as defeats that define him.

While he stopped short of announcing a U.S. Senate run, O’Rourke stressed the need for strong candidates at every level of government and encouraged residents to engage directly with their communities to drive voter turnout.

“I’m going to do everything I can to fight for a future that we all deserve now whether that’s as a volunteer, as a private citizen, as a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” he said. “One way or another, I’m going to be out there full time for everyone.”

Rather than campaigning for office right now, O’Rourke is focused on his role as founder and leader of Powered by People, a grassroots organization that mobilizes everyday Americans to engage in politics and advocate for policies centered on fairness, healthcare, and social justice.

“We had our different opinions,” he said. “We might have voted differently in the election, but today we’re living in alternative universes, and it’s hard to bring us together except through meetings like these. We have to go find where they are, we have to meet them at their front doors in their churches and their mosques and their temples wherever they might congregate and be in their bars and cafes and barbecue.”

Community voices

The town hall was arranged in a circular seating layout, designed to foster an intimate and engaging conversation among attendees. Rather than facing a traditional stage, participants sat facing each other, encouraging dialogue between the speaker and audience and also among community members themselves.

The event drew more than 880 people, many of whom came not only to hear O’Rourke discuss key issues but also to share personal experiences about the effects of President Donald Trump’s latest policies, especially regarding immigration.

“I think most of us agree… we should have a process for people to come here legally… safely, in an orderly way, right?” O’Rourke said. “We don’t want to see some of the scenes that we saw from the last couple of years that were out of control. I think all of us can agree with that, but there is a way to do this right.”

Many attendees wanted to share their experiences and concerns at the town hall. While time constraints limited the number of speakers, several voices were heard on a range of issues.

A longtime educator who spent 26 years teaching in Tyler and predominantly minority schools shared his thoughts on making the Democratic Party more inclusive. He stressed the importance of avoiding distractions like “red bait” issues and focusing on uniting everyone.

“We need to be inclusive, we don’t need to get distracted,” he said. “Let’s make it America for America and include all of us.”

Another local resident shared her family’s recent struggles, explaining that she and her veteran husband had bought a house and were excited about the opportunity. However, after she fell and broke her leg, she has been unable to find work for 18 months. Meanwhile, her husband lost his job and took a $25,000 pay cut. Ultimately, they had to sign the house away because they couldn’t keep up with the payments.

“I just turned 60, what’s gonna happen?” she said. “It’s a scary time that you bring us hope, and that’s why I want to say to everybody here that you bring us hope. All of you have brought me hope today.”

One of the speakers, Kandra Logan, acknowledged the importance of addressing issues like race, gender, and identity, but insisted the focus must be on concrete action that resonates with all Texans.

“They’re not listening to you because you’re not standing on business,” Logan said to O’Rourke. “Don’t just appease us, the people who are here in this room. You have to work on those people who are not in this room. They’re the ones who you have to go for.”

Despite her critiques, Logan expressed hope for O’Rourke’s success and a shared commitment to advancing the party’s cause.

Another audience member highlighted the need for the Democratic Party to better connect with young voters and diverse communities in Texas, stressing that unity is essential in facing the challenges ahead.

“I would like for our Democrats in Washington to stop the circular blaming on the 2024 election,” she said. “We keep blaming one or two people. There are many reasons that it didn’t work the way we wanted to, instead of blaming, we need to be organizing.”

She emphasized that Medicare and Medicaid are earned benefits, not entitlements, and called for urgent, clear communication from party leaders.

“We need to make a coalition,” she said. “Just like LBJ said, if you can give people somebody to blame, then you won’t notice them picking your pocket.”

Multicity tour

Prior to his visit to the Rose City, O’Rourke held a high-energy town hall in San Antonio on June 27, at Pearl Stable. Joined by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and State Rep. James Talarico, the event drew over 1,000 attendees. The trio addressed concerns ranging from healthcare cuts to the state’s political future.

“It’s not going to happen on its own, but what we’ve seen is that when the administration feels real public pressure, it forms this political will that can do wonders,” O’Rourke said. “Remember Lincoln saying public sentiment is everything that public sentiment is us sharing our views with our friends and neighbors. That’s how we’re gonna come through.”

Following Tyler, O’Rourke is scheduled to host a town hall in Beaumont on June 30 and then Tarrant County College – Trinity River Campus on July 2 continuing his statewide listening tour.