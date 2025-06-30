Blast Over Bullard shows small-town spirit at big celebration Published 5:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Small-town spirit was on display in a big way Saturday night during the annual Blast Over Bullard celebration as residents celebrated ahead of the Fourth of July.

“The people love this because it’s a small-town event,” Bullard Mayor Shirley Coe said. “So many towns have quit doing things like this. Some of the big churches have taken over these kinds of events… and honestly, some of those churches are bigger than our whole town. This is different. This is something we’ve kept going every year because we want to stay involved in the community.”

The patriotic event featured food trucks, vendors, inflatables, foam machines, face and body painting, and — last but not least — a captivating fireworks show to close out the night.





“We want the community to know that we’re family oriented and we want to have you come out and be part of an event that the city puts together each year,” Coe said.

The annual event also included music performances from East Texas favorites Zach Maberry and Sarah Bilbrey.

A popular part of the celebration was the Bike Brigade, where young riders pedaled through the event grounds with their bikes decked out in red, white, and blue decorations, helmets, and flags.

For area residents like Lainey Carrillo, events like these offer the perfect chance to connect with the community and enjoy a festive evening. “I saw this event on Facebook,” she said. I’m so glad we came out.”

It was also the perfect time to introduce her 9-month-old daughter Oliva’s first Fourth of July celebration.

“We don’t really have a set Fourth of July tradition yet,” she said. “We just see what’s happening locally and pick and choose what to do — this was perfect for that.”

From funnel cakes and snow cones to lively activities and local music, the event offered something for every age and interest.

“Everyone loves when they can stay home in Bullard and go eat at a food truck they love, especially since they don’t get to eat out much unless it’s at a festival,” said Raiven Allen, City of Bullard’s director of communications and public relations. “Plus, it’s a chance to shop at their favorite small businesses that don’t have a storefront or brick-and-mortar location. Bullard really loves that kind of stuff.”

Beyond the food and festivities, it was the strong sense of community and tradition that truly made the night special; a chance for neighbors to reconnect and celebrate together.

“If you’ve been in Bullard for a little while, or if you’re new, you’ll notice that everyone knows everyone,” Allen said. “Gatherings like this are a big deal for us. It always has been. Anytime there’s one event that everyone in the city knows about and they’re all going to be in the same place, everyone tries to show up and have a reunion.”