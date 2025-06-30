Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas June 30 – July 6, 2025 Published 4:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Darby 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Nessa 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Anthony 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Teeter 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Cassie

SPCA Communications

Darby is a sweet and spirited 3-year-old Heeler mix weighing in at just 21 lbs. She’s an active girl who absolutely loves the outdoors — chasing balls and playing with other dogs are some of her favorite things to do. Though she can be a little shy at first, Darby warms up with just a bit of time and patience. Once she feels comfortable, her affectionate and playful personality shines through. She’s also a smart cookie who already knows how to “sit” and go to her bed on command. She is now ready to find a loving forever home.

Nessa is a calm, 4-year-old DSH mix looking for an indoor-only home. She’s independent, quiet, and prefers her own space, but she does enjoy occasional cuddles. Nessa is litterbox trained, spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. She’d do well in a home with or without other pets.





Anthony is a young, playful Shepherd mix born around Feb. 15. He’s full of energy, super friendly, and loves to run, explore, and make new doggy friends. With his sweet, curious, and fun-loving personality, Anthony is sure to bring joy and laughter to your home.

Teeter, a 12-lb. Chihuahua mix, born around June 13, 2024, is sweet, affectionate, and has the cutest underbite. Teeter came to the SPCA of East Texas after her previous owner couldn’t keep up with her needs, but she’s still full of love and ready for her forever home. She’s spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and up to date on preventatives — ready to snuggle into your heart.

Cassie is a beautiful 4-year-old, 50 lb Catahoula mix who’s smart, loving, and eager to please. She already knows “sit” and “down” and picks up training quickly. Cassie loves being the center of attention and would do best as the only pet (no cats, please). She’s a great balance of chill and active — happy to lounge or head out for a walk. She’ll need a secure yard with a privacy fence to safely explore and play.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.