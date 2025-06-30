LIST: Fourth of July events happening across East Texas Published 5:30 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Fireworks at Tyler’s Lindsey Park. (Tyler Parks and Recreation/Contributed Photo)

From small-town parades to grand fireworks over scenic lakes, East Texas will be lighting up with excitement this Independence Day. Whether you’re looking to relax by the water or dive into thrilling activities, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the holiday. Some events have already been held, and there are more coming up this week.

Fireworks Display, 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 3; 5300 E. Loop 256 in Palestine (A.M. Story Intermediate School). Celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks show at A.M. Story Intermediate School, hosted by the City of Palestine. Arrive early to grab a good spot and enjoy food from local favorites, including Big Dud’s Bar-B-Que & Catering, JT’s Warthog Creole Kitchen, Snowie Shaved Ice, Delayna’s Specialty, Beam’s Shaved Ice Paradise LLC, and Walmart Water Sales, all set up at the school parking lot. Palestine Project Graduation & Kona Ice will be at the Palestine YMCA. Admission is free — just bring lawn chairs, blankets, and your patriotic spirit. Attendees are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited. Information: www.facebook.com/visitpalestinetx.

July 4th Celebration, 3 p.m., Friday, July 4; 12557 Spur 364 in Tyler (Lindsey Park). A fun-filled afternoon with food trucks, music, games, and a fireworks show. Information: www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec.





4th of July Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. Friday, July 4; 156 CR 3455 in Hawkins (Lake Hawkins RV Park). The 4th of July fireworks show at Lake Hawkins RV Park offers a spectacular lakeside view. $10 entry fee (all ages). Information: lakehawkins.com/fireworks.

4th of July Fireworks Show & Celebration, 8 p.m. Friday, July 4; 12557 1150 N Newsom Street in Mineola (Mineola Civic Center & RV Park). Celebrate Independence Day in Mineola with food, entertainment, and a fireworks show that will light up the East Texas sky. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and patriotic spirit for a night of community celebration. Admission is free. The Lake Country Symphonic Band will perform at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Food trucks, including Kona Ice, Papa T’s BBQ, Mac Daddy Eats, and ETX Lemonade, will be on-site. The John J & Rheba Myers Splash Park, Peggy & Jack Jones Pavilion, and the Tennis/Pickleball Courts will also be open for all to enjoy. Information: www.facebook.com/MineolaCivicCenterandRVPark.

Free Fourth of July Workout, 8 — 9 a.m., Friday, July 4; 7002 U.S. Highway 69 in Tyler (South Spring Baptist Church). Join Camp Gladiator for a free workout open to everyone. Participants can cool down afterward with treats from Kona Ice. Information: www.facebook.com/southspringbaptist.

Independence Day at Lake Forest Park, 5 p.m. Friday, July 4; 1005 State Hwy 64 in Henderson (Lake Forest Park). Lake Forest Park will host an Independence Day celebration with free entry for all. Gates open at 5 p.m. with a “Foam & Food Party” for kids and an early preview of food vendors. The David Whiteman Band performs live from 6 to 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service from Henderson High School is available. Information: www.facebook.com/cityofhendersontx.

4th of July in Winona, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m., 305 Wildcat Drive in Winona (Winona High School). Hosted by Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, this 4th of July celebration will include food trucks, watermelon, dunk tanks, music, Kona Ice, and more. The fun and fireworks will take place at the high school baseball stadium. Information: tinyurl.com/winona-chamber-of-commerce.

4th of July at the Cross, 7 p.m. Friday, July 4; 1291 Old Kaufman Road in Canton (Lakeside Baptist Church). Join the community for an evening of fellowship, food, and a perfect view of Canton’s fireworks display at the field with the giant Lakeside Cross off Hwy 64. Enjoy free food (snow cones, hot dogs, bottled water, and apple pie), music, inflatables, glow necklaces for kids, and more. Free parking and restrooms available. Information: www.facebook.com/lakesidebaptistcanton.

8th Annual Freedom Fighter 5k & Lil’ Firecracker Fire Dash, 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 4; 1500 S. College Avenue in Tyler (Bergfeld Park). Celebrate the Fourth of July with fitness, fun, and philanthropy by running or walking the patriotic Freedom Fighter 5K and Lil’ Firecracker Kids Dash. A portion of the race proceeds will benefit Operation True North. Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Tyler/FreedomFighter.

July 4th Bingo Celebration, 5 — 11:45 p.m. Friday, July 4; 4208 W. Loop 281 in Longview (Longview Bingo Center). Longview Bingo Center is offering exciting prizes, including grills, smokers, mini motorcycles, safes, $600 gift cards to Dillard’s and Kohl’s, iPads, PS5s, and more. The first 100 customers will receive a medium pizza and a 2-liter soda with their purchase. There will also be $5,000 sessions, with games offering $500, $1,000, and $2,000 prizes. Doors open at 9 a.m., with sessions at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. Computers are available for 2 for $90 or 1 for $55 before 6 p.m. Paper packs are $15. Information: www.facebook.com/LongviewBingoCenter.

4th of July Celebration at Gym U, 1 — 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 4; 1500 S. College Avenue in Tyler (Bergfeld Park). Celebrate the 4th of July at Gym U with an unbeatable deal — $5 per hour jump passes! Wear a 4th of July or Gym U shirt and get an extra hour for free. Jump socks are required and available for purchase at the front. Enjoy non-stop fun, flips, and freedom for just $5 per child. This limited-time offer is the perfect way to celebrate America with the whole crew. Information: www.facebook.com/GymUniversity.

Fireworks & Freedom Celebration, 6 p.m. Friday, July 4; 100 Grand Boulevard in Longview (Maude Cobb Convention Center). Join the City of Longview for the biggest fireworks show in East Texas, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and more. Enjoy a free outdoor concert with Devin Michaels and headliner Glen Templeton. Bring lawn chairs — no tickets required. The event also includes a Cruise Night and Patriotic Car Show with classic, custom, and patriotic cars, no registration needed. Inside, there will be a Mystic Drumz kids show, a hot dog eating contest, vendors, refreshments, and a Cornhole Tournament. Food and drinks available for purchase. All outdoor events, parking, and the concert are free. Information: www.facebook.com/CityofLongview.

4th of July Celebration, 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 4; 290 E. Tyler Street in Canton (Visit Canton). Celebrate Independence Day in Canton with a day full of family-friendly fun. Start the morning downtown with the Bicycle Decorating Contest at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Watermelon Eating Contest at 10:00 a.m. The annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m., starting at First Baptist Church and winding through downtown to Canton Junior High. In the evening, head to the West Gate at First Monday for a Car Show from 5 to 8 p.m., live music from 5:30 p.m. until dark, and a fireworks show after dark. Parade entries are $25, with awards for Best in Parade, Best Youth, Best Auto, and Best Animal. Sponsorships are available, starting at $100, with all proceeds benefiting the Canton Main Street Program. Information: www.cantonmainstreet.org/parade.

America the Beautiful 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Show, 8 p.m. Friday, July 4; 308 W. Broadway in Big Sandy. The 2025 Chamber of Commerce Parade, “America the Beautiful,” will feature a patriotic procession followed by a fireworks show. Parade entry forms are available at City Hall or can be emailed upon request. The parade will start on Wiley Boulevard, followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Information: www.facebook.com/BigSandyTXChamberofCommerce.

4th of July Bash, 5 p.m. Friday, July 4; 9515 FM 1255 in Grand Saline (Canton Grand Safari Adventure). Celebrate the 4th of July in Canton with unlimited animal encounters, live music, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Admission includes zoo access, encounters, concert, and fireworks for $50 (adults) or $40 (kids 3-12). Just want fireworks and music? $20. Camping is $10, and kids under 3 are free. Advance tickets get 10% off. Proceeds benefit Wildside Wellness, a public vet center. Information: www.facebook.com/cantongrandsafari.

Independence Day Celebration, 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 4; 16822 McElroy Road in Whitehouse (The Boulders at Lake Tyler). Come celebrate the 4th of July at The Boulders at Lake Tyler, a beautiful lakeside venue with scenic views, perfect for enjoying the day’s festivities and fireworks. Information: www.facebook.com/Theboulderslaketyler.

Independence Day Celebration, 7 p.m. Friday, July 4; 572 Johnson Road in Longview (Judson Community Baptist Church). Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks that start at dusk. Information: www.facebook.com/JudsonCommunity.

4th of July Celebration, 7 p.m. Friday, July 4; 5592 N State Highway 110 in Rusk (Branded By Christ Cowboy Church). Celebrate the 4th of July with the Rough Ride & Blues Youth Buckout Rodeo, food, vendors, fireworks, and the Vietnam Traveling Memorial and Cost of Freedom Tribute, all happening at Branded by Christ Cowboy Church. Information: www.americasfreedomtribute.org.

Celebration at Lago Del Pino, 6 — 10 p.m., Friday, July 4; 14706 County Road 1139 in Tyler (Lago del Pino). Celebrate Independence Day with food and fireworks. A $25 cover charge gets you live music, food for the little ones and a firework show. Information: www.facebook.com/lagodelpino.

Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza, 8 — 10:30 p.m., Friday, July 4; E North Street in Kilgore (Kilgore City Park) The city invites the community for live music, food trucks, and fireworks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: www.facebook.com/CityofKilgore.

4th of July Golf Cart Parade, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 5; 18183 Concession Road in Whitehouse (The Lakeside Grill). The 4th of July Golf Cart Parade will be held at The Lakeside Grill at the Lake Tyler Marina. Float contest sign-ups begin at 10:30 AM, with parade lineup starting at 11 a.m. The parade will depart at noon, followed by a float lineup immediately after. This year’s theme is “The Stars & Stripes,” and floats will be judged on creativity, originality, and patriotism. Information: www.laketylermarinaresort.net.

Stars, Stripes & Rock N’ Roll, 4 p.m., Saturday, July 5; 8900 Ruby Lane in Frankston (Lake Palestine Resort). Celebrate the spirit of the Fourth with a lakeside event featuring live music, a spectacular fireworks display, food trucks, and yard games. Attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors offering unique finds and an evening full of fun for all ages. The $10 entry fee grants access to the festivities and the unforgettable fireworks show. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and come early to grab dinner and enjoy the games before the night’s entertainment begins. Information: www.facebook.com/lakepalestineresort.