MLB Standings
Published 6:36 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023
American League
East Division
W-L GB
z-Baltimore 93-56 —
z-Tampa Bay 92-59 2
Toronto 83-67 10.5
NY Yankees 76-74 17.5
Boston 74-76 19.5
Central Division
W-L GB
Minnesota 79-71 —
Cleveland 72-79 7.5
Detroit 70-79 8.5
Chi. White Sox 57-93 22
Kansas City 49-102 30.5
West Division
W-L GB
Houston 84-66 —
Texas 82-67 1.5
Seattle 81-68 2.5
LA Angels 68-82 16
Oakland 46-103 37.5
National League
East Division
W-L GB
x-Atlanta 96-53 —
Philadelphia 81-68 15
Miami 78-72 18.5
NY Mets 69-80 27
Washington 66-84 30.5
Central Division
W-L GB
Milwaukee 84-65 —
Chicago Cubs 78-72 6.5
Cincinnati 78-73 7
Pittsburgh 70-80 14.5
St. Louis 66-83 18
West Division
W-L GB
x-LA Dodgers 91-57 —
Arizona 79-72 13.5
San Francisco 76-74 16
San Diego 72-78 20
Colorado 56-93 35.5
Wild Card Glance
American League
W-L GB
z-Tampa Bay 9 2-59 +9
Toronto 83-67 +½
Texas 82-67 —
Seattle 81-68 1
National League
W-L GB
Philadelphia 81-68 +3½
Arizona 79-72 +½
Chicago 78-72 —
Miami 78-72 —
Cincinnati 73-73 ½
San Francisco 76-74 2
Three teams in league each playoffs
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Games
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Cleveland 12, Texas 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Kansas City 4, Houston 2
Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Minnesota at Cincinnati (n)
NY Mets at Miami (n)
Chicago White Sox at Washington (n)
Philadephia at Atlanta (n)
Milwaukee at St. Louis (n)
Boston at Texas (n)
Baltimore at Houston (n)
Seattle at Oakland (n)
Colorado at San Diego (n)
Detroit at LA Dodgers (n)
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 6:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-4) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
LA Angels at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
NY Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at NY Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.