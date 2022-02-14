5A Girls Basketball Bi-District: Mount Pleasant edges Lady Lions, 60-59 Published 7:35 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

GLADEWATER — It was a heartbreaker for the Tyler Lady Lions.

A huge comeback saw the Lady Lions rally and take the lead late only to fall 60-59 to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers on Monday in a Class 5A girls basketball bi-district game at Bill Waters Gymnasium on the campus of Gladewater High School.







Tyler (18-16) took a 59-57 lead on A’Niya Hartsfield’s bucket with 48.7 to play. But two turnovers hurt Tyler in the final seconds. Paris Beard, who led the Lady Tigers (22-8) with 32 points, made a free throw to bring her team within 59-58 with 33.21 seconds showing. She made the second, but went over the line to give Tyler the ball.

The Lady Lions worked the ball around and with only four fouls the Lady Tigers had to foul. With under 15 seconds to play, Beard stole the ball and went in for a layup with 10.7 seconds showing to give her team a 60-59 lead.

Tyler called timeout as the clock went down to 7 seconds. Tyler brought the ball up court and Jackson attempted a 3-pointer as there was a crash at the top of the key.

However, there was no whistle.

“It was a foul,” Tyler coach Amber Wiley said. “What is so disappointing was to fight so far from behind and to fight back and lose by a point. It hurts. Sometimes it probably would feel better if you lost by 20 instead of one.

“I am proud of the fight and heart of my team. We will be back. What is good is we will have the opportunity to play (Lady Tigers) twice next year.”

The two teams will be in the same district next year.

The Lady Lions were fourth in District 16-5A, while MP won District 15-5A.

Wiley also complimented the Tyler supporters, “Our fans are amazing.”

Mount Pleasant led by double digits for most of the game and took a 36-25 halftime lead with Beard, a 5-6 junior, scoring 21 points. The Lady Lions pulled within 45-39 entering the fourth period.

Freshman Kalyse Buffin, who hit two clutch treys in the fourth quarter, led Tyler with 22 points. Jackson added 14 and Jay Taylor.

Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Hartsfield (7), Shiriah Mitchell (4) and Taniyah Emore (2).

Other Lady Tigers scoring were Jordyn Hargrave (12, Aziyah Farrier (10) and Conlee Zachary (3).

Buffin led Tyler with seven rebounds Taylor and Mitchell grabbing six each. Jackson and Kyla Crawford had five boards apiece apiece with Elmore (4) and Hartsfield (3) also contributing. Taylor had four steals.

Farrier led MP with five blocks, five steals and 11 rebounds.

Mount Pleasant was 14 of 25 at the free throw line and Tyler was 6 of 13.

The Lady Tigers advance to meet either Midlothian or North Forney in area play later this week.

Turnovers hurt both teams. Mount Pleasant had 10 at halftime but ended up with 28 for the game. Tyler had 15 in the first half and 26 for the game. Tyler was 7 of 18 from 3-point and the Lady Tigers were 6 of 17.

LION TALES: New Mount Pleasant football coach Joey Cluley was in attendance. Coach Cluley played football at Bishop Gorman in Tyler.