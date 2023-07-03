GRACE COMMUNITY COUGARS
COACH: Tim Russell (2nd year at Grace, 9-2; previously at Harmony, Pine Tree, 22nd season as a head coach, 125-104-0)
DISTRICT: TAPPS Division II, District 2
STADIUM: Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 3001 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701 (Capacity: 1,507)
2021 RESULTS: 9-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 29/7 offensive/10 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Multiple Spread
DEFENSE: 3-4
TOP SENIORS: RB Grant Turner (5-10, 175) ... LB/K/P Blake Harmon (6-0, 220) ... LB Dylan Taylor (6-1, 225) ... OL/DL Seth Wilson (6-1, 235) ... LB/WR Turner Thomas (6-0, 175) ... LB/RB Cole Edens (6-1, 185) ... OL/DL Grant Faulkner (6-3, 230) ... OL/DL Matt Faulkner (6-3, 200) ... OL/DL Colton Masters (6-1, 235) ... WR/DB Aiden Hecht (6-0, 170) ...
TOP JUNIORS: DL Simeon Garner (6-5, 230) ... QB/WR/DB JT Williams (6-0, 175) ... OL/DL Nic Boone (6-3, 225) ... WR/DB Lawson Livingston (6-0, 175) ... WR/LB Noah Felton (6-2, 185) ... WR/DB Lawson Livingston (5-11, 175) ...
TOP SOPHOMORES: QB/DB Zach Davis ...
2022 OUTLOOK: Tim Russell, who built a solid program at Harmony, enters hit second season at Grace. His Cougars went 9-2, rebounding from the 2021 season of 2-9. ... RB Turner returns and will be a three-year starter. He rushed for 472 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries a year ago. He had 38 catches for 588 yards and a TD. ... Harmon is a great weapon whose kicks are almost 100% touchbacks. He was 6 of 6 in field goals and 43 of 45 on PATs, plus he had a 43-yard punting average. Defensively, he had 114 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. ... Russell calls Taylor a coach on the field who makes all the calls. He made 75 tackles last year with 22 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. ... Garner had 69 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. ... Williams connected on 66 of 109 passing attempts for 1,241 yards with 17 touchdowns. He added 388 yards rushing with six TDs. ... Davis had three interceptions last year. ...
Schedule: Aug. 25 at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1 Wills Point; Sept. 8 at Brook Hill; Sept. 15 Lone Oak; Sept. 22 at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 29 Open; Oct. 6 *Grapevine Faith Christian; Oct. 13 *at Flower Mound Coram Deo; Oct. 20 *Frisco Legacy Christian; Oct. 27 *at Dallas Bishop Dunne; Nov. 3 Dallas Covenant 7 p.m.
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
* TAPPS Division II District II Game