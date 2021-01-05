Jan. 22-24 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Feb. 26-28 — Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, Ariz.
March 5-7 — Hoag Classic, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.
April 16-18 — Chubb Classic, The Classics CC at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.
April 30-May 2 — Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas
May 6-9 — Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & CC, Birmingham, Ala.
May 14-16 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
May 27-30 — Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
June 4-6 — Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
June 11-13 — American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.
June 24-27 — Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio
July 2-4 — DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.
July 8-11 — U.S. Senior Open, Omaha CC, Omaha, Neb.
July 22-25 — Senior British Open, Sunningdale GC (Old), Berkshire, England
Aug. 13-15 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & CC, Calgary, Alberta
Aug. 20-22 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Aug. 27-29 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Sept. 10-12 — Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis
Sept. 17-19 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sept. 24-26 — Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL and Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Oct. 8-10 — Constellation Furyk & Friends, Timuquana CC, Jacksonville, Fla.
Oct. 15-17 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.
Oct. 22-24 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Va.
Nov. 5-7 — Schwab Cup playoff event, TBD
Nov. 11-14 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix
Dec. 18-19 — PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.